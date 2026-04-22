An increasing number of politicians and supporters aligned with the MAGA movement are now raising questions about the authenticity of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, nearly two years after the incident.

In July 2024, Trump – then a presidential candidate – was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when gunfire erupted.

A bullet grazed his ear and the president was evacuated off stage with blood running down his face.

In the days after the incident, he sported an ear bandage and quickly recovered from the injury.

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The FBI had concluded that gunman Thomas Crooks, who was later killed by Secret Service agents, acted alone when he shot towards Trump and killed attendee Corey Comperatore.

But some Republicans and former allies of Trump are now accusing his administration of a “cover-up” of the assassination attempt.

The latest figure to ask questions is former MAGA figurehead Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Posting on X, she claimed that a lot of questions about the assassination need answering.

“I’m not calling the Butler assassination a hoax, but there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers. I’m asking why won’t Trump release the information about Matthew Crooks?”, she wrote.

“Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him? Why the cover-up?”, she continued.

I’m not calling the Butler assassination a hoax.

But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers.

I’m asking why won’t Trump release the information about Matthew Crooks?

Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him?

Why the cover up?? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 19, 2026

The White House has said that only a “fool” would believe that the shooting was a hoax, however other MAGA allies are also stepping forward to question the events.

“Corey Comperatore’s wife and daughters deserve to know why Corey, a true American patriot and hero, was murdered in Butler. Trump said repeatedly, ‘I am your retribution.’ Where is the retribution?”, ‘January 6 activist’ Trisha Hope replied to Greene.

Meanwhile, Tim Dillon, who used to be a staunch Trump backer, said on his show earlier this month that he believed the shooting might have been “staged,” Wired reports.

And former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who has turned against Trump in recent months, has previously suggested the FBI had “lied” about the shooter’s online footprint and was somehow involved in a cover-up.

While Trump narrowly avoided being fatally shot, Corey Comperatore, a former firefighter, was killed while shielding his family from the bullets.

The 50-year-old was shot and killed by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, at the Butler rally.

His widow, Helen, still has unanswered questions of her own, as she told the New York Post: “All I’ve wanted this entire time was to sit down with the men who screwed up that day and find out why.”

According to state voter records, Crooks was registered as a Republican.

However, as per The Intercept, in 2021 he had made a single $15 donation to the liberal ActBlue political action committee, a Democrat fundraising platform.