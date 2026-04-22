Donald Trump reportedly tried to access nuclear codes but was stopped by a US military general.

The Mirror reports that Larry Johnson, a retired CIA analyst, told Judging Freedom on YouTube that Trump attempted to access nuclear codes during an emergency meeting on Saturday.

Retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson claimed on the popular YouTube program Judging Freedom that during an emergency meeting on Saturday, Trump attempted to access the nuclear codes.

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“One report coming out of that meeting at the White House is that Trump wanted to… use the nuclear codes, and General Dan Caine stood up and said ‘No’,” Johnson told the channel.

“He invoked his privilege as the head of the military, so to speak. It was apparently quite a blow-up. There’s some very bizarre things going on in DC.”

These allegations of Trump attempting to access the nuclear codes have not been verified, and it is not clear what purpose the codes would have been used for if accessed.

According to retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson: During an emergency meeting On Saturday Trump tried to “use the nuclear codes” on Iran and he was stopped by General Dan Caine.



According to Johnson “there is seriously something wrong with Trump”: pic.twitter.com/9x5LONnnsm — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) April 20, 2026

The reports come after claims that the 79-year-old was locked out of a high-stakes Situation Room meeting during a critical rescue mission of a downed American airman in Iran.

He was denied access to the command center while a dangerous extraction mission was underway to the downed pilot, as per reports.

Allegedly, Trump spent hours yelling at staff in the West Wing after being haunted by memories of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

Top officials in his administration believed his volatility could compromise the operation.

The reported incident took place on April 3, when an F-15 fighter jet was brought down over Iran, triggering the dangerous mission.