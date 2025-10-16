The London murder rate has dropped to its lowest level since records began, according to new statistics.

As right-wing agitators and Donald Trump shout about London supposedly being a no-go zone for many, the actual cold hard facts continue to tell a different story.

New figures from the London Assembly show that in the first nine months of the year (January 2025-September 2025) there were 89 homicides in the capital.

This is the lowest level recorded in the first nine months of a year since records began in 2003, and represents a fall of almost 60 per cent compared to 2003.

Sharing the figures on X, London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote: “Some politicians and commentators continue to denigrate London and talk our great city down, but the facts show a very different picture.”

Some politicians and commentators continue to denigrate London and talk our great city down, but the facts show a very different picture.



The number of homicides in London in the first nine months of 2025 was lower than in any year since monthly records began 22 years ago. pic.twitter.com/JkrxX8HQwW — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) October 14, 2025

READ NEXT: London Crime Rates Explained: Is London Safe to Visit

At the same time, figures this year show the lowest number of teenage homicides since 2012, and a 10% reduction in hospital admissions of under-25s for knife assaults in London in the 12 months to June 2025.

London murders have fallen to 89 in the last 12 months.



The lowest rate on record. pic.twitter.com/6fZfJKsQcs — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) October 15, 2025

London’s overall homicide rate is lower than cities such as Paris, Brussels, Berlin and Madrid, whilst figures from the Office for National Statistcs show Londoners are, on average, less likely to be a victim of a violence with injury offence than across the rest of England and Wales.

Having lost a loved one to knife murder I know that one is too many



The news that the murder rate in London is the lowest on record & that NHS admission rates for knife attacks in London is falling fast is a good thing



I blame Sadiq Khan



(Charts provided by @FraserNelson) pic.twitter.com/j7EQJFD5Ja — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 15, 2025

Murder rates in London plunge to lowest levels on record make it one of the safest cities in the world pic.twitter.com/EsVMkZFcEn — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) October 15, 2025

These figures come just a couple of months after statistics showing knife crime, robbery and theft in London had all fallen compared to the same period last year.