Is London Safe to Visit?

It’s one of the first questions many travellers ask: Is London safe to visit?

The city ranks high on most travel wish lists, with its historic landmarks, thriving arts scene, and world-class dining. Yet, as with any major urban destination, safety is a common concern—particularly for first-time visitors or those unfamiliar with London’s unique rhythm.

The good news is that London remains a relatively safe city by global standards. With more than 20 million people visiting each year, the vast majority experience no serious problems during their stay. That said, it’s wise to understand the city’s crime landscape, especially if you’re planning to explore beyond the main tourist areas.

Crime in Context: What the Numbers Say

According to the latest data from the Metropolitan Police, overall crime rates in London have remained relatively steady in recent years. In 2024, just under 850,000 crimes were reported across Greater London. This figure might sound high, but it covers a population of nearly 9 million and includes every type of incident—from low-level thefts to complex fraud and cybercrime.

The most commonly reported crimes tend to be non-violent in nature. Theft, burglary, public order offences, and common assault (which often doesn’t involve injury) make up the majority. Violent crimes, including knife-related incidents, do occur but are largely concentrated in specific boroughs and typically involve disputes within local communities rather than random acts against tourists.

Tourist-heavy areas like Westminster, Camden, and Southwark tend to record higher crime figures, but this is more a reflection of foot traffic than danger. These boroughs include major landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, the British Museum, and the South Bank, drawing millions of people each year. Naturally, crowded spaces can attract petty criminals like pickpockets and scammers. But violent incidents in these areas remain rare.

Understanding London’s High-Crime Boroughs

Certain parts of London do report more crime than others, though that doesn’t necessarily make them off-limits. In Westminster, for example, crime figures are elevated due to the sheer volume of visitors, office workers, and nightlife. Soho and Covent Garden are buzzing with activity day and night, and while police patrols are frequent, it’s still smart to stay alert, especially in the evenings.

Camden is another hotspot, known for its alternative culture, vibrant music venues, and bustling markets. It’s a lively and welcoming area, but the popularity of its nightlife means a higher chance of encountering public disorder offences or alcohol-related disturbances. Southwark, home to Borough Market and the Tate Modern, also reports a fair share of thefts, though again, these are usually non-violent and opportunistic.

What’s important to remember is that crime statistics don’t always reflect the lived experience of an area. In many cases, higher numbers come from a combination of population density, nightlife, and increased police reporting—not necessarily increased danger.

What Crimes Affect Tourists Most?

The average visitor to London is unlikely to experience anything beyond mild inconvenience. However, when issues do arise, they tend to involve minor offences like pickpocketing, phone snatching, or overcharging by unlicensed taxi drivers. These are crimes of opportunity, not violence.

The city’s extensive transport network, especially the Tube during rush hour, is a common place for pickpockets to operate. A smartphone left too casually on a café table or a backpack left unzipped on the Tube can be easy targets. Similarly, ATM fraud—such as card skimming or shoulder surfing—can happen if you’re not discreet when withdrawing cash. Fortunately, many of these incidents are easily avoided with some basic caution.

It’s also worth noting that while knife crime often dominates headlines, these incidents are rarely random or tourist-related. Most are connected to local disputes or gang activity in outer boroughs. If you’re staying central and sticking to well-travelled areas, your risk of encountering this kind of violence is extremely low.

Staying Safe: A Common-Sense Approach

Despite the occasional risks, there’s no need to feel anxious about visiting London. Most safety advice boils down to common sense and situational awareness. Keeping valuables secure, avoiding poorly lit areas at night, and staying aware of your surroundings will go a long way.

If you’re using public transport, it’s a good idea to keep bags where you can see them and avoid displaying expensive items like jewellery or phones in crowded spaces. The London Underground is safe and well-patrolled, but it can get extremely busy during peak hours, which is when thieves are most active. Travelling outside of rush hour, if possible, can offer a more relaxed and secure experience.

When it comes to accommodation, tourists should prioritise well-reviewed hotels or Airbnbs in central areas. Neighbourhoods like Kensington, Notting Hill, Bloomsbury, and Greenwich are popular with travellers not just for their beauty and convenience, but also for their reputation as safe, quiet districts.

For solo travellers, especially those out at night, it’s worth planning your journey in advance. Stick to main roads, avoid alleyways, and use trusted transport services like licensed black cabs or rideshare apps such as Uber and Bolt. London’s nightlife is exciting and generally safe, but keeping your wits about you is key—watch your drinks, don’t accept anything from strangers, and let someone know your plans if you’re heading out alone.

The Role of Police and Public Services

One of London’s strengths is its visible and approachable police presence, particularly in areas with high tourist traffic. Officers are often stationed near landmarks, busy stations, and public squares, and many are trained to assist international visitors.

In an emergency, dialling 999 will connect you to police, ambulance, or fire services. For less urgent concerns, the number 101 is widely used. You can also approach Transport for London staff in Tube and rail stations if you’re lost, concerned, or need help with anything.

The Metropolitan Police also offers an online crime map, which allows you to check the crime statistics for specific areas. It’s a helpful tool if you’re deciding where to stay or planning your route around the city.

So, Is London Safe to Visit?

In summary: yes, London is safe to visit. Like any large, dynamic city, it has its challenges. But for the vast majority of visitors, a trip to London is memorable for all the right reasons. Serious incidents involving tourists are rare, and the city’s infrastructure, services, and safety standards are among the best in Europe.

By staying alert, doing a little research, and using your judgement, you can confidently explore one of the most iconic cities in the world. Whether you’re here for the culture, the shopping, the food, or the history, London welcomes you—and with a little care, it will keep you safe too.