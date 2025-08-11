The levels of knife crime, robbery and theft in London have all fallen compared to the same period last year.

Nowadays, almost everyday you’ll hear certain parts of the right talk about London as if it’s a crime-riddled Gotham-esque place made up almost entirely of no-go zones.

But anyone who actually lives in the city will no this couldn’t be further from the truth, and now the latest crime stats show the capital is actually getting safer.

New figures show that in the first quarter of 2025-2026, knife crime had dropped by 19%, theft from the person and personal robbery were both down 13% and residential burglary was down 10%, compared to the same period last year.

Sharing the latest figures in a post on X, the mayor said there is “still a long way to go before I’m satisfied.”

“Backed with record funding from City Hall, the Met is putting high-visibility policing at the heart of fighting crime.,” he added.

Some statistics worth bearing in mind the next time you hear doom-mongering about London from the usual suspects.