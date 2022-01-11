Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims the Prime Minister’s aide organised a “bring your own booze” Downing Street drinks party during the first lockdown.

Following political calls for officers to investigate allegations relating to May 2020, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it is liaising with the Whitehall department over the latest claims.

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” for an evening gathering, ITV reported.

Email obtained by @itvnews proves over 100 staff were invited to drinks party in No 10 garden at height of lockdown to "make the most of the lovely weather".



We're told PM and his wife attended, with staff invited to "bring your own booze!"

Truth

So has the PM told the truth during the Covid crisis, well a flashback to September 2020 might answer that for you.

According to the Lies, falsehoods and misrepresentations of Boris Johnson and his government website with cases of Covid-19 surging, Boris Johnson came to the Commons to announce draconian new restrictions, including a curfew of pubs and restaurants and a return to home working. In the midst of this statement to the House of Commons, the prime minister said: “These rules—these measures—will only work if people comply. There is nothing more frustrating for the vast majority who do comply—the law-abiding majority—than the sight of a few brazenly defying the rules, so these rules will be enforced by tighter penalties.”

This observation is notable because brazen defiance of the rules has come to define the Johnson premiership whether in connection with the Covid emergency, the standards of public life, or Johnson’s personal dealings.

Verdict

Mr Johnson was not lying. In fact he was telling the truth. His comments drew attention yet again to his own and his government’s double standards and habitual contempt for the public.

Here is a video of the PM dodging a question on attending a downing Street party during lockdown.

Boris Johnson dodges question on attending Downing Street party while country was in lockdown



Q: Did you & Carrie attend the Downing Street Party, organised by Martin Reynolds, on 20th of May 2020?



Boris Johnson: All that is subject to the proper investigation by Sue Gray

TV appearance

Today Edward Argar was sent out to do the media rounds to defend the PM, it didn’t go very well.

However, he ‘wouldn’t engage in hypotheticals’ on the BBC.

Nina Warhurst – If the investigation shows that Boris Johnson was at

the bring your own booze party… does he have to go?



Edward Argar – I'm not going to engage in hypotheticals…

While over on ITV he was asked “Why does Boris Johnson have to ask Sue Gray whether he was at the party?’ Again Argar fluffed his lines and dodged the issue as best he could.

Susanna Reid – Why does Boris Johnson have to ask Sue Gray whether he was at the party… it's remarkable that he has to ask a third party if he was there or not… Louise Bennett knows what should happen



"He should resign,,. they all need to resign"

Reactions

People are furious at this new Downing Street party farce.

1.

While tens of thousands of elderly, vulnerable, and disabled people drowned in their own bodily fluids in care homes, without being able to have family or loved ones near them as they took their final breaths.

My revulsion for Boris Johnson has reached an all-time high.



Our Queen stuck with rules and sat alone at her husbands funeral while our Government were holding parties and laughing at us Brits. @BorisJohnson and his colleagues should be ashamed

2.

Our Queen stuck with rules and sat alone at her husbands funeral while our Government were holding parties and laughing at us Brits. @BorisJohnson and his colleagues should be ashamed #DowningStreetParties pic.twitter.com/tAPxDsbjnP — Kevin Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌈 (@valleyboy1977) January 10, 2022

3.

May 20 2020 Number 10 party. Damn, I missed it. I was in a coma. Just my luck.

4.

This was my oldest child's 3rd birthday – end of April 2020. Raging.

5.

You couldn't see your friends

You couldn't see your family

You couldn't visit people in hospital

You couldn't go to funerals



They had 'garden parties'

They had 'cheese and wine evenings'

They 'enjoyed the nice weather

They can get absolutely fucked

6.

Imagine being so stupid you plan a lockdown party over your work emails???



Also, the BYOB bit for a party at the PM's house is making me cackle… what is this? Why is Boris Johnson holding BYOB parties in his house like they're university students? https://t.co/Tpja3jJKME — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) January 10, 2022

