Liz Truss has insisted Britain must show it does not fear what lies ahead after “our lives changed forever” following the death of its “icon” Queen.

The Prime Minister said the King “bears an awesome responsibility that he now carries for all of us”, adding: “Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear.”

Ms Truss added the British people, the Commonwealth and all MPs must support Charles as he takes the country forward to a “new era of hope and progress, our new Caroleon age”.

Ms Truss said the Queen “remained determined to carry out her duties” even at the age of 96, noting: “It was just three days ago at Balmoral that she invited me to form a Government and become her 15th prime minister.

“Again she generously shared with me her deep experience of government, even in those last days.”

Photo opp?

So what else does she need to pay full tribute?

That’s right ANOTHER phot opp.

Here are a few of her trying to look like Margaret Thatcher.

Someone on @BBCRadio4 #WATO trying to say Liz Truss has NOT been doing photo-ops aimed at looking like Thatcher.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/aFdjdKWOhv — 🇺🇦Prof Colin TALBOT (STATECRAFTING)🇺🇦 (@colinrtalbot) July 29, 2022

Here she is as well!

She shared the picture and wrote: “On behalf of a grieving nation I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built. The thoughts of this government and this nation are with His Majesty The King and his family.”

On behalf of a grieving nation I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty.



She was the rock on which modern Britain was built.



The thoughts of this government and this nation are with His Majesty The King and his family. pic.twitter.com/1tUra5luLf — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 9, 2022

Reactions

Was it all a bit me, me, me?

So why put a picture of yourself? https://t.co/A8L7TESfEt — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 10, 2022

"Dear diary, consider more ways to make The Queen's death all about me…" https://t.co/UMvLpkzrCl — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) September 10, 2022

Just why @trussliz do YOU think it’s OK to use A PHOTOGRAPH OF YOURSELF in relation to a message like this? WHY? So self obsessed! https://t.co/hku8RmZwME — David Ware, 💙💙 #FBPE #BLM 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@thedavidware) September 10, 2022

But most importantly, here’s a picture of me. https://t.co/9oRwtpmLRD — Dave J White (@_David_J_White_) September 10, 2022

No one wants to see a selfie of you as a tribute.https://t.co/D9z6PApSrO — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 9, 2022

One for the football fans out there…

My dear Liz, showing the world how compassionate she is. Please pray for her during this opportunistic moment. https://t.co/hhzOAHHm41 — Sir Frank Marcois (@frankmarcois) September 9, 2022

To be fair that aren’t many pictures of the queen to choose from so our PM Liz had to get one of herself. Excellent choice I’m sure you’ll agree. https://t.co/9C2RUIspnz — Jolyon Rubinstein 🇺🇦 (@JolyonRubs) September 9, 2022

In Liz Truss's Principle of Formation she says that the Monarchy is "DISGRACEFUL", currently she can be an INFILTRATOR within the Monarchy.



For a Security agency she would NOT QUALIFY.



Today she is Prime Minister #UK £ pic.twitter.com/HslDLNfEjy https://t.co/HMpdGBkBbL — Raiza Gonzalez (@OpinionHechos) September 9, 2022

Meme me me me me me me EVERYTHING IS ABOUT ME me me me me LOOK AT MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE https://t.co/sT9csRfvBZ — Hamma-lamma-ding-dong (@Schadyhamster) September 9, 2022

Or this?

https://t.co/ilLN6wgHUu still think he's foe Betty? this is what statecraft looks like — fat lad 🌈 NHS (@formerlyknow) September 9, 2022

