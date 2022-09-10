The Met Office has now announced on social media it will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings during national mourning as opposed to engaging in more regular coverage of the elements as the UK pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

On Twitter, the weather service said: “We are saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this news.”

The logo on its Twitter account has been blackened, as have many others including the UK Government and the Scottish Parliament.

We are saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this news.



As a mark of respect during this time of national mourning we will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings. — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2022

whats the most mental queens death related thing you've seen or read so far? i think the met office declaring weather to be disrespectful is up there — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) September 9, 2022

I am totally bewildered @metoffice. Why is it a mark of respect to give us the weather forecast for today, but not tomorrow? Or to put it another way, why is it disrespectful to give us tomorrow’s weather? pic.twitter.com/CNT8Gym4vo — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 9, 2022

Can you confirm tho that there will still be weather? — nickteepee (@MCdadda) September 9, 2022

very disrespectful of the Met Office to still allow sunshine at a time of national mourning — The Island of Jeanne Moreau (@en_ligne_) September 9, 2022

None of this makes any sense! This is a ludicrous policy! — Paulo Alessandro🏳️‍🌈 (@PaoloIskandar64) September 9, 2022

Is this real? — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) September 9, 2022

Now I'm truly stumped. Did I once say their forecast was wrong pic.twitter.com/N5k6y3iwjR — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) September 9, 2022

This is completely mad — P.G. Chodehouse (@mynnoj) September 9, 2022

As a mark of respect during this time of national mourning the weather has been cancelled this week https://t.co/SpnrhR13Re — Patterrz (@Patterrz) September 9, 2022

Gonna stop looking out my window now to pay my respects https://t.co/xxcjUvJKWx — Ross Smith (@bornrjs) September 9, 2022

The use of the word 'daily' in our earlier Tweet may have given the false impression that we’ll only be posting once a day.



It was always our intention to continue to provide forecasts and warnings for the days ahead, through Twitter, multiple times a day. — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2022

It is right at this sad time to pause other non-operational content that isn't a forecast or warning, to ensure the public can focus on any potential impactful weather during this period.



Apologies for any confusion. — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2022

