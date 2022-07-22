BBC’s Nick Robinson was recently interviewing Liz Truss.

He asked: “Will borrowing billions of pounds, you say over £30billion increase or decrease inflation?”

Ms Truss replied “My tax cuts will decrease inflation.”

Mr Robinson interjected: “Really? You don’t point to a single Chancellor or a single Governor of the Bank of England, a single leading economist who thinks that cutting taxes with borrowed money does anything other than increase inflation.

Ms Truss hit back: “Patrick Minford. He’s written an article about it this weekend.”

Nick Robinson – Will borrowing billions of £… increase or decrease inflation?



Liz Truss – My tax cuts will decrease inflation



NR – Can you point to a single Chancellor, a single governor of the BoE or a single economist that says this?



LT – Patrick Minford 🤣#r4today pic.twitter.com/d8mKAdIJqn — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 21, 2022

Truss’ tax plan

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that Ms Truss would likely have to borrow more money to fund her cuts.

“We doubt that these tax cuts could be even half-funded by spending reductions elsewhere, suggesting that the chances of the Government eventually running a current budget surplus in the mid-2020s, as currently planned, would be remote under a Truss premiership,” he said.

Mr Shaw said that tax cuts would help if the economy was struggling, but “obviously, that is not where we are right now”.

“The use of tax policy to stimulate the economy would be justified if we were about to enter a sharp downturn, perhaps supplementing interest rate cuts,” he said.

Minford

So what else has Mr Minford predicted before?

He once predicted that leaving the EU without a deal would have boosted the UK economy by £135 billion a year.

It comes as the UK’s Brexit divorce bill could soar to £42.5 billion after the Treasury increased its estimate of the payments owed to the European Union by more than £5 billion.

When asked to name a single leading economist who agrees with her tax plans, Liz Truss names Patrick Minford.



For context Minford once predicted that leaving the EU without a deal would have boosted the UK economy by £135 billion a year. #r4today pic.twitter.com/SYoJLb2AMS — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 21, 2022

Here is Philip Hammond tearing a shred off Patrick Minford over his Brexit modelling.

Philip Hammond comprehensively rips apart Patrick Minford's modelling claim that a #NoDealBrexit would boost the UK economy by £1.1trillion over 15 years. Remember Minford is the go-to man for the hardline #ERG #Brexiteers. 1/2#peoplesvote #FBPE pic.twitter.com/aBpKYFQIhR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 14, 2018

Reactions

It seems Patrick isn’t held in very high regard:

1.

Free marketeer Professor Patrick Minford praises Truss’s economic “plan”. Recall he predicted a post Brexit boom. 20 years earlier he predicted the minimum wage would cause millions of unemployed. Wrong on every significant economic policy for a generation, he will be wrong again — Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) July 22, 2022

2.

Liz Truss just told Radio 4 that she wants to follow the advice of Patrick Minford, a fringe economist who said that for Brexit to succeed economically we would have to get rid of farming and manufacturing and live with much bigger wage inequality. — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) July 21, 2022

3.

Boris Johnson may have been our worst prime minister ever, but that doesn't mean Liz Truss can't be worse.



For one thing, she's taking political advice from never-knowingly-right Patrick Minford, while real economists are screaming that her plans are nonsensical. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) July 22, 2022

4.

Liz Truss + ERG + Patrick Minford = Hell on Earth for Britain — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) July 22, 2022

5.

Liz Truss cited Patrick Minford — the economist who claimed Brexit would generate £135bn in extra income for the UK — as her monetary guru today.



Meanwhile, the Office for Budget Responsibility, says Brexit will cost £80bn in LOST income.



Minford was only wrong by £215 billion! — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) July 21, 2022

6.

Patrick Minford has been a curse on the UK for many years. He advised Thatcher in late 70s, which led to her disastrous economic policies in early 80s, from which she “u turned”. He advised Brexiters up to 2016, all advice completely wrong, now he’s advising Truss. 1/2 — PeteMilford (@gullssinceaboy) July 22, 2022

7.

If Liz Truss is relying on Patrick Minford for economic advice, this country is in big trouble. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) July 21, 2022

8.

Now that Patrick Minford is an economic guru again….



… time to remind people what his economic forecasts fro Brexit were….



A piece of adice: I'd not go there for economic forecasts pic.twitter.com/jBXxkBFinQ — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) July 21, 2022

