Piers Morgan invited Crackhead Barney onto his show to discuss her latest viral ‘ambush interview’ – and it didn’t disappoint.

The social media content creator filmed herself confronting Alec Baldwin over the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, as well as his stance on Israel in a New York coffee shop.

“Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time,” she said in the clip that went viral on Tuesday (23 April).

She then repeatedly asked the actor to say “free Palestine” and “f*** Israel” before Baldwin knocked her phone out of her hand.

The American actor, who is best known for his roles in Along Came Polly and 30 Rock, was embroiled in controversy after Halyna Hutchins died on the set of a western film after a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live bullet during rehearsal.

Baldwin has not been charged with any offence, although a grand jury this year indicted him on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

