A new rooftop bar and dining outlet has opened in St Andrews offering some of the best Old Course views the Scottish seaside town has to offer.

Ahead of the summer season, Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa has launched the West Deck – a new outdoor rooftop bar and dining outlet.

Overlooking the famous Old Course and beautiful West Sands Beach, the latest addition to the hotel’s restaurant and bar offering is located on the fourth floor and features multiple seating areas as well as dining pods that seat 8-10 people – ready for whatever weather the Scottish summer brings.

An ideal location for outdoor get-togethers, the West Deck serves food from 12-9:30pm with a delicious new tapas style menu including light bites and sharing platters, designed by the resort’s new Executive Chef, Coalin Finn and featuring 90 per cent Scottish produce.

Bringing a wealth of experience from some of the UK’s finest establishments, Coalin most recently headed up 5-star hotel Claridge’s, London as the Executive Chef of Claridge’s Restaurant.

Prior to this, Coalin was head chef at the five-star Inverlochy Castle Hotel near Fort William, as well as working alongside Daniel Humm as part of the Sous Team at Davies and Brook, their first Michelin-starred restaurant outside America – with Coalin drawing inspiration from its significant plant-based offering for Old Course Hotel’s new Kohler Waters Spa Café menu.

Commenting on his new role, Finn said: “I am honoured to join the exceptional team at Old Course Hotel and to showcase my contemporary interpretation of Scottish cuisine. With St. Andrews’ rich culinary heritage and access to incredible local produce, I look forward to creating memorable dining experiences across the resort.”

The West Deck is now open (first come first serve basis) and will be a prime St Andrews location for summer celebrations, watching championship golf and making the most of the long summer evenings.

Related: Fairmont St Andrews: For the experience