’10 German bombers’ was trending on Twitter after the governing body reminded fans it will “strongly condemn” anyone taking part in such chants, and could ban them from future games.

It comes after a complaint was submitted to Uefa claiming England fans had been singing it at other Euro 2020 games.

Social media footage showed supporters chanting the Second World War song – which makes fun of German casualties in the conflict – before the Croatia match.

Supporting England in the right way

The FA told the Telegraph: “We always encourage our fans to positively get behind the team, and this includes supporting England in the right way, before, during and after the match.

“This message will be shared with them once again before Tuesday’s fixture, as well as thanking them for their support.

“We will also strongly condemn any behaviour at Wembley Stadium that is discriminatory or disrespectful, and we will take action where appropriate as we try to ensure all England matches are a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Me being escorted out of the pub tomorrow for singing 10 German bombers after a few pints pic.twitter.com/Cfym6giE2Q — Harry Maguire 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Manraj_Virkk) June 28, 2021

“Completely unacceptable”

The FA banned some from the England Supporters Travel Club in March 2017 after fans sang in an international match in Dortmund.

Executive director of FARE Piara Powar said they would class the song as “ultra-nationalist”.

He said the organisation would see it as “an insult and discriminatory” if it is heard at the games.

Gareth Southgate also branded it “completely unacceptable” before a clash in November 2017.

He added: “We’ve moved on from those times, or should have moved on from those times. They don’t represent us as a team, the people who do that.”

