Coffee brand Grind sparked a Laurence Fox-shaped backlash after it pulled its advertising from GB News.
Climate change campaigners Stop Funding Heat highlighted Grind ads on the right-wing channel, which has become known for its climate scepticism since its launch.
According to a recent study, one in three GB News presenters cast doubt on climate science, while 16 presenters used their broadcasts to attack the UK’s climate policies.
After being alerted to their ads being broadcast on the channel, coffee brand Grind pulled all future spend from the channel.
It thanked social media users for bringing the climate coverage to their attention.
Laurence Fox was less than happy with the move, tweeting that he intends to boycott the brand from now on and encouraging others to do the same.
But the move immediately backfired, with orders rushing in.
Another hilarious Fox fail!
