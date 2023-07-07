Coffee brand Grind sparked a Laurence Fox-shaped backlash after it pulled its advertising from GB News.

Climate change campaigners Stop Funding Heat highlighted Grind ads on the right-wing channel, which has become known for its climate scepticism since its launch.

According to a recent study, one in three GB News presenters cast doubt on climate science, while 16 presenters used their broadcasts to attack the UK’s climate policies.

Hi @Grind – we're sorry to say that your advertising has been spotted showing up on GB News, which pushes out messages like this – surely this isn't the kind of channel that you'd want to be aligned with? pic.twitter.com/v0VStwpkM3 — StopFundingHeat (@stopfundingheat) June 30, 2023

After being alerted to their ads being broadcast on the channel, coffee brand Grind pulled all future spend from the channel.

It thanked social media users for bringing the climate coverage to their attention.

Hey Tariq. We can confirm we’ve pulled all future spend from GB News. Thanks very much for bringing this to our attention 🙌 — Grind (@grind) July 3, 2023

Laurence Fox was less than happy with the move, tweeting that he intends to boycott the brand from now on and encouraging others to do the same.

Will never buy your products ever. I encourage anyone who supports free speech to #BoycottGrind



Get your coffee stuff from somewhere else. Companies who promote censorship like @grind should be ground out of existence.



Hit them where it hurts. https://t.co/KMwXoc1FOy — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) July 6, 2023

But the move immediately backfired, with orders rushing in.

Another hilarious Fox fail!

I just put a big order in. Thanks for bringing their ethical stance to my attention. — BrexistentialCrisis 💫🇪🇺 (@BrexistentialC) July 6, 2023

Surely refusing to advertise on a TV channel when you disagree with their politics IS exercising your freedom of speech ? If people hate my politics and refuse to come see my show – that’s not boycotting me – that’s showing their freedom of preference- why is that wrong? — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) July 7, 2023

I think you've just given them enough promotional coverage for them to not give a sh*t what you think or whether you buy their product which I will be doing now, well done 👏 — R1ck Duncan ™ (@rickcduncan) July 6, 2023

