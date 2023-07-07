Take a journey on the Kent Cheese Train which will depart from Eridge Station taking passengers along the picturesque 5 mile line to Tunbridge Wells West on 6 August 2023 at 2pm.

This steam train experience will delight cheese lovers everywhere and is the perfect opportunity to sample a tasty selection of local cheeses brought to you in partnership with The Cheese Shop in Tunbridge Wells.

Each table will have a selection box with four different cheeses with chutney and crackers. When booking passengers can choose a drink and this is included in the ticket price of £35 per person.

The Kent Cheese Train is also available to book on 2 September and 8 October 2023.

Cheese selection

Winterdale Shaw – made by Winterdale Cheesemakers of Wrotham nr. Sevenoaks Kent. Unpasteurised and suitable for vegetarians. A traditional cheddar style, smooth and buttery with rich, earthly flavours

Kentish Blue – made by Kingcott Dairy, Staplehurst, Kent. Unpasteurised and suitable for vegetarians. Firm texture, smooth blue notes with a great aftertaste

Sussex Brie – made by Alsop & Walker, Five Ashes, East Sussex. Pasteurised and suitable for vegetarians. Mellow grassy notes and a hint of nuttiness

Mayfield – made by Alsop & Walker, as per Sussex Brie. Pasteurised and suitable for vegetarians. Easy eating, sweet, nutty and creamy flavours

The Kent Cheese train is new for 2023 and other dates will be released soon for later in the year. Each train will have a different cheese selection.

What’s included in the ticket price?

Return train travel from Eridge to Tunbridge Wells West

four individual portions of cheese with chutney – Caramelised Onion Marmalade and Apricot and Ginger

The Fine Cheese Co.’s extra virgin olive oil and sea salt crackers

A complimentary drink, either a small cider or white, red or rose wine or a soft drink.

To book visit www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk

