Speculation around an email allegedly sent to George Osborne’s wedding guests has been at feverpitch on Twitter this morning.

The former chancellor is set to wed his long-term partner on Saturday.

Osborne and his former aide, Thea Rogers, will tie the knot at 14th Century St Mary’s Church in the Somerset village of Bruton, where they own a five-bedroom Grade II-listed house, bought for £1.6 million in 2020.

But the wedding has been clouded by an email that has been reportedly sent to guests and journalists that contained a series of allegations about his private life.

Author Sasha Swire, who is married to a former Conservative peer and who lifted the lid on internal Tory scandals in a tell-all diary in September 2020, set hares running when she tweeted: “Just to say I was sent the George Osborne email.

Insisting “I am many things, a gossip yes, but I’m not a snitch,” she vowed to let others “reveal its contents”.

Osborne recently announced he will be co-hosting a new podcast with Ed Balls discussing economic issues and taking listeners inside Downing Street to understand how decisions are really made.

The podcast has provoked a backlash on social media, with one columnist describing it as “reputation laundering”.

Writing in the The Guardian, Aditya Chakrabortty said the people who suffered at the hands of Osborne’s austerity policies should be given a podcast, not him.

The article was trending on Twitter this week.

