Kirstie and Phil’s Love it or List was mocked on-line last night after the show’s first episode to air after the Kirstie Allsopp said young people could afford to buy a house if they quit Netflix, gym memberships and coffee.

She sparked a huge debate after claiming that ‘everyone’ can afford to buy a home by making ‘enormous sacrifices’ including moving in with parents or leaving expensive areas such as London to buy in cheaper areas in the North.

The Location Location Location star said in an interview: “I get enraged when people say they can’t afford to buy. They can.

Not willing to make sacrifices

“I know there are many who can’t afford to buy, but others are not willing to make the sacrifices.”

She responded on twitter to the backlash writing: “Either you think I’m an out of touch rich bitch who doesn’t get how hard it is to buy a home in many parts of the UK or you don’t. The Times can twist things as much as they want but in the end it’s down to whether you believe in my empathy, understanding & experience or not.”

She appears to have since left Twitter, her bio now reads: “Off Twitter once and for all. Determined not to fall off the wagon. Keeping account here to stop copycat bollocks. INFO tweets don’t mean that I’m back.”

Either you think I’m an out of touch rich bitch who doesn’t get how hard it is to buy a home in many parts of the UK or you don’t. The Times can twist things as much as they want but in the end it’s down to whether you believe in my empathy, understanding & experience or not. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) February 8, 2022

Regardless it seems like people still haven’t let her comments go.

When Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List aired last night, many took to Twitter to share their anger.

Tune in tonight to see what’s happened since one of our favourite couples made their decision in a special new episode of Love It or List It #LIOLI. We're also looking for more families to help decide whether to Love or List. Contact lioli@raisetheroofproductions.com for info. pic.twitter.com/3TaEKEtyup — Love It or List It (@LoveitListitUK) February 9, 2022

Reactions

1.

Blimey, they’ve upgraded after all. Must have cancelled Netflix and knocked Starbucks on the head. #LIOLI — Arthur 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 🇹🇭 #FBPE (@SheldonB14) February 9, 2022

2.

Blimey, they’ve upgraded after all. Must have cancelled Netflix and knocked Starbucks on the head. #LIOLI — Arthur 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 🇹🇭 #FBPE (@SheldonB14) February 9, 2022

3.

just move to a cheaper area give up gym membership and costa coffees #LIOLI — Miata San (@scotiamiata) February 9, 2022

4.

I wonder does this couple have Netflix? #LIOLI #kirstyallsop — Daryl Daniels (@DarylMJD) February 9, 2022

5.

While Kirstie Allsopp is having a strop about being called out on her unrealistic views on young people and the housing market. How about @Channel4 bring back Scarlette & Stuart Douglas for Love It or List It on a more regular and permanent basis? #LIOLI https://t.co/3jKIVcV8Zm — Laura (@aberquine) February 7, 2022

6.

7.

I've seen lots of Location³ and it never has normal people on it. It's always someone with a massive budget. #lioli Love It or List It has folks spending £50k or more renovating their current house that they're planning to sell. Allsopp lives in a TV reality bubble. https://t.co/0GSiqc9mqb — Keith Henry (@KHenry) February 7, 2022

8.

Had to turn it off when Kirsty came on… luckily I have Netflix to watch #LIOLI — Daryl Daniels (@DarylMJD) February 9, 2022

Also these comments still ring true perhaps?

Looking forward to the next episode of Location, Location, Location where Kirstie and Phil time travel the buyers to the 1970s so that they can buy a 5 bed house in Wandsworth. It’s an innovative approach to the housing crisis, thanks Kirstie! — Liam Young (@liamyoung) February 6, 2022

Kirstie Allsopp is right. Every single renter in the country can afford a mortgage, it's just the system says they're not allowed to have one so they must pay their landlord's mortgage instead. — Ricky Hale (@RickyDHale) February 7, 2022

Kirstie Allsopp, daughter of an Eton-educated Baron, tells young people struggling to buy a home to just look in cheaper areas and give up the gym and Netflix



She says she gets 'enraged' when young people can't buy their first home, something she did – with family help – aged 21 — Anna Mikhailova (@AVMikhailova) February 6, 2022

Related: Kirstie Allsopp burns as folk show what properties they can afford after cancelling Netflix subscription