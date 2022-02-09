Last week TV property show star Kirstie Allsopp got a lot of people’s backs up after her comments to the Sunday Times.
She was discussing how to get on the housing ladder.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, she said: “When I bought my first property, going abroad, the EasyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn’t exist. I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday I’d go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick.”
She added: “I don’t want to belittle those people who can’t do it. But there are loads of people who can do it and don’t. It is hard. We’ve fallen into the trap of saying it’s impossible for everybody. It’s about where you can buy, not if you can buy. There is an issue around the desire to make those sacrifices.”
Left Twitter
Well there was quite a bit of backlash to her, considering she is the daughter of a Baron (Charles Henry Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip) who helped her purchase her first home.
She left Twitter after telling her critics to stop watching her TV shows “if you don’t like me”.
Allsopp then updated her Twitter bio to read: “Off Twitter once and for all. Determined not to fall off the wagon. Keeping account here to stop copycat b******s. INFO tweets don’t mean that I’m back.”
Reactions
