Last week TV property show star Kirstie Allsopp got a lot of people’s backs up after her comments to the Sunday Times.

She was discussing how to get on the housing ladder.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, she said: “When I bought my first property, going abroad, the EasyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn’t exist. I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday I’d go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick.”

She added: “I don’t want to belittle those people who can’t do it. But there are loads of people who can do it and don’t. It is hard. We’ve fallen into the trap of saying it’s impossible for everybody. It’s about where you can buy, not if you can buy. There is an issue around the desire to make those sacrifices.”

Left Twitter

Well there was quite a bit of backlash to her, considering she is the daughter of a Baron (Charles Henry Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip) who helped her purchase her first home.

She left Twitter after telling her critics to stop watching her TV shows “if you don’t like me”.

Allsopp then updated her Twitter bio to read: “Off Twitter once and for all. Determined not to fall off the wagon. Keeping account here to stop copycat b******s. INFO tweets don’t mean that I’m back.”

Reactions

1.

Canceled my Netflix subscription yesterday and only had the one coffee this morning and just like Kirstie Allsopp promised, I've been able to buy the house of my dreams pic.twitter.com/knbDQoLWmz — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 7, 2022

2.

Cancelled Netflix and walked past Starbucks this morning and managed to put a deposit down on this one bed flat! pic.twitter.com/suJdVays6k — Mark 'Mervio' England (@WokeMayor) February 9, 2022

3.

To be fair to Kirstie Allsopp, if you cancelled your Netflix and PureGym subscription and instead saved that £40 a month, as long as the housing market doesn’t go up at all then in just 54 years you’ll have enough for a deposit on an average house — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) February 6, 2022

4.

Cancelled my Netflix Amazon and Costa subscriptions and off to buy a house thus morning.

Any recommendations for the best place to get one for £30 a month? — Ali (@ali__samson) February 7, 2022

5.

Kirstie Allsopp is quite right. I just cancelled Netflix and bought a house for £5.99. — Carl Maxim (@carlmaxim) February 6, 2022

6.

Yesterday I cancelled my Netflix subscription and today my offer was accepted on this place. Thank you Kirsty!!!! pic.twitter.com/B3ezMyph1M — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 8, 2022

7.

Here’s a shitty map I made to show how many years you’d have to go without Netflix to afford the average price house in each UK region.



Shout out Kirsty Allsopp (and GOV uk for the data)🤙 pic.twitter.com/1aHsMmVPtP — Nathan Bickerton (@nathanbickerton) February 8, 2022

8.

If the price of groceries had increased at the same rate as house prices since 1971, it would now cost £63 to buy a chicken.



Kirstie Allsopp, stop blaming young people for a government-engineered housing affordability crisis. pic.twitter.com/fOKNmzMVfj — Positive Money (@PositiveMoneyUK) February 8, 2022

9.

Kirstie Allsopp is living proof that any privately-educated daughter of a baron can buy their first home at 21 so don't let anyone tell you otherwise — Ricky Hale (@RickyDHale) February 6, 2022

10.

“I once bought my own house after Kirstie Allsopp advised me to stop buying food and sell one of kidneys..” pic.twitter.com/n9fpoXSsSR — J.R.Hartley’s Armchair (@JRsArmchair) February 6, 2022

11.

Kirstie Allsopp is right. Every single renter in the country can afford a mortgage, it's just the system says they're not allowed to have one so they must pay their landlord's mortgage instead. — Ricky Hale (@RickyDHale) February 7, 2022

12.

13.

cancelled my Netflix subscription yesterday and only had the one coffee this morning and just like Kirstie Allsopp promised, i've been able to buy the house of my dreams pic.twitter.com/Ix4PI6rdzi — 𝕓𝕖𝕟 (@ben_sturrock) February 8, 2022

14.

Kirsty Allsopp telling young people to give up Netflix to buy a house and now Edwina Currie says electric cars aren’t expensive. Don’t you just love rich people? If you’re poor, just get more money. — sirfrank (@sir_frankuk) February 7, 2022

15.

my bank account despite cancelling my netflix, gym membership and not buying coffees like kirstie allsopp suggested pic.twitter.com/L1TphxFvye — ben (@itsbenhood) February 7, 2022

