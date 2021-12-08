Kirstie Allsop, lover of all things property and Brexit, was interviewed for the Telegraph’s magazine supplement this week.

She isn’t known for holding back with her views and was quick to slam how she thinks some people have dealt with the problems of Covid, saying it “has definitely revealed a mealy-mouthed gutlessness in people.”

🦠Covid, Allsopp thinks, ‘has definitely revealed a mealy-mouthed gutlessness in people'



📸: Rebecca Miller pic.twitter.com/uX81wXH6Yc — Telegraph Magazine (@TelegraphMag) December 6, 2021

Thankfully, she isn’t planning a move into politics.

She said: “‘I could never be partisan. I’m not a tribal person. Toeing the line would be beyond me. I just couldn’t’.”

❓Would she consider going into politics?



‘I could never be partisan. I’m not a tribal person. Toeing the line would be beyond me. I just couldn’t’ pic.twitter.com/0c7RJuHVw2 — Telegraph Magazine (@TelegraphMag) December 6, 2021

She did mention holidays during lockdown. So was asked why she thought so few public figures have spoken out about lockdown.

“It’s really bizarre,” she says. “All those celebs posting pictures on Instagram of their holidays in Cornwall, as if that was the only place that they went.”

Kirsty herself was forced to defended her decision to travel to Devon during the first national lockdown after her partner tested positive for Covid.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was among those calling her out.

At the time, he said: “Kirstie, you’re rich, privileged and isolating in a lavish country home with your family.”

‘I will pay it [the fine] – and I will then go to the Government to have the battle.’@piersmorgan offers to pay the parking tickets of any NHS health worker who gets fined during the coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/AO4oos0tlY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2020

Michael Rosen

Legendary writer Michael Rosen, who very nearly died of Covid, had something to say about her latest comments.

Discussing his Covid-19 coma he said: “It felt like a pre-death, a nothingness.”

Rosen spent three weeks rehabilitating in hospital.

He told The Guardian: “I couldn’t stand up, so I thought: ‘Oh, I’m the kind of person who can’t stand up,’ and there was a bit of me that resigned myself to the fact that I would be in a wheelchair.

“Then I got to stand up with the Zimmer thing and I thought: ‘Oh, I know, I’m a Zimmer person.’ But the occupational therapists never accept no. I got from a Zimmer to a walking stick. I gave it a nice friendly name. Sticky McStick Stick.

“By the time I came home, I was just weaning myself off the stick.”

Taking all this in mind he tweeted to Allsopp: “Sorry Kirstie. I admit, when I was told that I had been in a coma for 40 days I did wobble a little. I should’ve pulled myself together. Apologies.”

Well played…

Sorry Kirstie. I admit, when I was told that I had been in a coma for 40 days I did wobble a little. I should've pulled myself together. Apologies. https://t.co/AuY4CNNfmZ — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) December 6, 2021

Related: Kirstie Allsop ran out of fuel and sympathy was in short supply