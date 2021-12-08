The odds on Boris Johnson leaving his position by the end of the year have been slashed in half following the latest Christmas party revelations.

The prime minister has ordered an investigation into claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding an event last year and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.

He apologised “unreservedly” for the offence caused by the footage of his then-spokeswoman Allegra Stratton at a mock press conference.

But he insisted he had been repeatedly assured “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

Johnson’s odds on leaving his post by the end of the year have been slashed from 28/1 to 14/1 with Star Sports on the back of the scandal.

The PM is still fancied to survive the onslaught of both opposition party pressure and members of his own party who will be looking for his resignation, but is now only 4/6 to make it to the next General Election.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports, said: “In light of recent events around reports of Boris Johnson holding a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, we’ve had to half the price of the PM leaving his post before the end of the year from 28/1 to 14/1.

“There looks to be serious unrest from Tory backbenchers, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the 1922 committee meeting in the coming days.”

Related: Tories on track to lose 77 seats in next election – Electoral Calculus