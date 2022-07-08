Back in September 2019 KFC waded into an argument between the Tories and Jeremy Corbyn.

The Conservative mocked Corbyn and put his head above a chicken suit and wrote: “Hey @KFC we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you.”

Johnson had called Corbyn a “chlorinated chicken” and a ‘big girl’s blouse.’

Yeh, not very funny, but it is the Conservative Parry we are talking about.

It seems that KFC were not too keen on it at the time and didn’t appreciate the @.

This is KFC not LBC don’t @ me. https://t.co/VOfnH5kb11 — KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) September 6, 2019

The KFC media team hadn’t forgot aabout it and replaced Corbyn’s head with the PM.

Those who laugh last…

