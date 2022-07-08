The Boris Johnson story is a TV car crash show that you would have to watch with your head in your hands and with gritted teeth.

It is likely someone will create the clownfall of Boris Johnson.

It comes as Boris Johnson is facing growing calls from senior Tories to hand over to a caretaker prime minister rather than wait for a permanent successor to be elected.

Constitutional experts are clear Mr Johnson is entitled to remain in No 10 until a new party leader, who will be able to form a government, is in place.

Meanwhile, Labour said it will seek a Commons vote of confidence if Mr Johnson does not go, which would mean a general election if the Government is defeated.

Merchant

So while this plays out, maybe it is time to get the cast together?

Well, The Office creator, and general comedy legend Stephen Merchant, tweeted a picture of himself next to Jacob Rees-Mogg and offered his services to play the part.

Throwing my hat in the ring for the six-part TV farce: pic.twitter.com/M2yvTQEvl2 — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) July 7, 2022

Then a slurry of ideas and even actors offered their services!

1.

Colleagues are IMPLORING us to stand. We are considering our options and will act solely in the best interests of the country. pic.twitter.com/X9cfzUrqFK — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 7, 2022

2.

Also starring Dave Schneider as Hancock. "A system of…" "headslapping?", "a system of…" "headslapping?", "a system of…" pic.twitter.com/VZpcPVSvak — Rob (@robn1980) July 7, 2022

3.

Get the gang back together for the greatest political comedy of all time pic.twitter.com/JZrjWPn3QX — Adam (@acrs_h) July 7, 2022

4.

6.

Is Ricky Gervais available to play Nanny? pic.twitter.com/vi7Yjmn9nm — enile (@enile) July 7, 2022

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related: KFC trolls Boris Johnson by reworking old mocked up Corbyn image