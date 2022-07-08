The Boris Johnson story is a TV car crash show that you would have to watch with your head in your hands and with gritted teeth.
It is likely someone will create the clownfall of Boris Johnson.
It comes as Boris Johnson is facing growing calls from senior Tories to hand over to a caretaker prime minister rather than wait for a permanent successor to be elected.
Constitutional experts are clear Mr Johnson is entitled to remain in No 10 until a new party leader, who will be able to form a government, is in place.
Meanwhile, Labour said it will seek a Commons vote of confidence if Mr Johnson does not go, which would mean a general election if the Government is defeated.
Merchant
So while this plays out, maybe it is time to get the cast together?
Well, The Office creator, and general comedy legend Stephen Merchant, tweeted a picture of himself next to Jacob Rees-Mogg and offered his services to play the part.
Then a slurry of ideas and even actors offered their services!
1.
2.
3.
4.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Related: KFC trolls Boris Johnson by reworking old mocked up Corbyn image