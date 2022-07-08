Boris Johnson is facing growing calls from senior Tories to hand over to a caretaker prime minister rather than wait for a permanent successor to be elected.
In response, Johnathan Pie has filmed another furious video, and this could be his best yet.
Constitutional experts are clear Mr Johnson is entitled to remain in No 10 until a new party leader, who will be able to form a government, is in place.
But with the leadership election expected to take weeks or even months, some Conservatives warned it is untenable for him to carry on for so long, given the acrimonious way in which he was forced to resign.
Meanwhile, Labour said it will seek a Commons vote of confidence if Mr Johnson does not go, which would mean a general election if the Government is defeated.
The Mail, well Paul Dacre seeing his chance of becoming a Peer slip away, are not happy about him leaving.
But they wanted him to go just the other day?
Johnathan Pie
So it was left to Johnathan Pie to speak the truth.
This could be his most angry one yet, and that is saying a lot.
This is just one of the lines: “A Tory party facing the inevitable truth that they have been complicit in enabling one of the most dangerously incompetent & untrustworthy selfish individuals to have ever occupied number 10 for as long as they have.”
There is a LOT of swearing, but can you blame him?!
Watch
Reactions
His videos always go down well:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Related: Pilot spots ‘F*** Boris’ in HUGE letters mowed into farmer’s field