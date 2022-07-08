Boris Johnson is facing growing calls from senior Tories to hand over to a caretaker prime minister rather than wait for a permanent successor to be elected.

In response, Johnathan Pie has filmed another furious video, and this could be his best yet.

Constitutional experts are clear Mr Johnson is entitled to remain in No 10 until a new party leader, who will be able to form a government, is in place.

But with the leadership election expected to take weeks or even months, some Conservatives warned it is untenable for him to carry on for so long, given the acrimonious way in which he was forced to resign.

Meanwhile, Labour said it will seek a Commons vote of confidence if Mr Johnson does not go, which would mean a general election if the Government is defeated.

Mail

The Mail, well Paul Dacre seeing his chance of becoming a Peer slip away, are not happy about him leaving.

My favourite front page is the Daily Mail



They are having a full on melt down over the Tories ousting Boris Johnson



Calling all others who want to run for PM as ‘minnows’



Saying the Tories cast him out in a grip of collective hysteria 🤣



This rags worse than the express pic.twitter.com/80UfoFhZyT — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) July 7, 2022

But they wanted him to go just the other day?

Two days ago, the Daily Mail dubbed Johnson the Greased Piglet. Now they're eulogising him, and calling his ouster 'hysteria'. pic.twitter.com/WkjfuWH6JM — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) July 7, 2022

Johnathan Pie

So it was left to Johnathan Pie to speak the truth.

This could be his most angry one yet, and that is saying a lot.

This is just one of the lines: “A Tory party facing the inevitable truth that they have been complicit in enabling one of the most dangerously incompetent & untrustworthy selfish individuals to have ever occupied number 10 for as long as they have.”

There is a LOT of swearing, but can you blame him?!

Watch

Reactions

His videos always go down well:

1.

No one says it better

No one says it quite like johnathan pie

😁👍😁👍😁👍 https://t.co/nLMuzf0hnl — Chris 53 (@bodhititus2019) July 8, 2022

2.

Johnathan Pie on Johnson's demise and the hypocrisy of those who turned against him . A thing of beauty.https://t.co/QXojWBxEV3 — Underdog67 (@Underdoggy67) July 8, 2022

3.

Jonathan Pie ripping Boris Johnson is always a joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/yJEUP91bO1 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 8, 2022

4.

Johnathan Pie – Possibly the most honest commentator on politics you’ll ever see. — HKP💉💉 💉😷 (@HotelKiloPapa) July 8, 2022

5.

Johnathan Pie nails it “A Tory party facing the inevitable truth that they have been complicit in enabling one of the most dangerously incompetent & untrustworthy selfish individuals to have ever occupied number 10 for as long as they have.” #Johnson #ToriesOutForever https://t.co/CNSEdAIi3v — Rob 101 💙 (@RobertLugton) July 7, 2022

Related: Pilot spots ‘F*** Boris’ in HUGE letters mowed into farmer’s field