Keir Starmer has defended the government’s decision not to join the US and Israel in carrying out strikes on Iran.

On Monday, Trump had told the Telegraph he was “very disappointed” in Starmer’s decision to block the US from using the Diego Garcia base to carry out strikes on Iran.

But in a new statement to the Commons on Monday afternoon, Sir Keir said that he stands by his decision for the UK not to get involved with bombing Iran.

Starmer began his speech by reiterating that the UK was not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and that this a “deliberate” decision as they believe the best outcome is a “negotiated settlement”.

READ NEXT: Farage reminded of old tweet after he calls for Starmer to ‘back Americans against Iran’

Addressing Trump’s comments, the PM said: “President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved with the initial strikes.

“But it is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest. That is what I’ve done and I stand by it.”

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer hits back at Donald Trump's criticism of the UK not getting involved in the strikes on Iran



"It is my duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest. That is what I have done. And I stand by it" pic.twitter.com/B3s9RKgF9K — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 2, 2026

Starmer said there are an estimated 300,000 Brits in the Middle East and that the risks to them from Iran are “deeply concerning”.

He continued: “It is clear that Iran’s outrageous response has become a threat to our people, our interests, and our allies, and it cannot be ignored.”

Sir Keir then turned his attention to attacks that have impacted UK troops such as Bahrain and Cyprus.

Starmer said: “It is important for me to say that our bases in Cyprus are not being used by US bombers.

“I want to be clear. The strike on RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was not in response to any decision that we have taken. In our assessment, the drone was launched prior to our announcement.”

The PM went on to explain why he had allowed the US to use British bases for “defensive” strikes on Iranian missile sites, saying Iran was “becoming even more reckless and dangerous to civilians”.

He said: “They are working ruthlessly and deliberately through a plan to strike not only military targets, but also economic targets in the region, with no regard for civilian casualties.

“That is the situation we face today and to which we must respond. It is simply not possible to shoot down every Iranian missile and every drone after they’ve been launched.

“The only way to stop the threat is to destroy the missiles at source, in their storage depots, or at the launches.”

“The US requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose, because they have the capabilities to do so.

“Yesterday evening, we took the decision to accept that new request in order to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk and hitting countries that have not been involved.

“It is my duty, the highest duty of my office, to protect British lives. That is why we put British jets in the air.”

He said: “We are not joining the US and Israeli offensive strikes. The basis for our decision is the collective self-defence of long standing friends and allies and protecting British lives.”

Concluding his statement, Starmer said: “The Iranian regime must never be allowed to get their hands on nuclear weapons.”

He told any Brits in the Middle East to register with the Foreign Office. He has pledged to update MPs in the next few days.