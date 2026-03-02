Dubai is still “safer” than the UK in spite of the relentless missile strikes across the Middle East, according to a former star of The Apprentice.

On Saturday, The Palm Jumeirah Fairmont hotel in Dubai was engulfed in flames, after missile attacks carried out by Iran.

Luisa Zissman has insisted that it is still safer in Dubai than in Britain, as she sheltered in her basement during the strikes.

The 38-year-old, mum of three, moved away from the UK last December, as she said that she was looking forward to being able to walk alone at night safely.

“Lots of messages re Dubai. Lots of bangs we are hearing. Stay safe fellow UAE gang”, she captioned a selfie that she took outside.

Luisa said that she and her family were watching films in the basement after hearing “two massive bangs” that shook their house, but that it was still safer than the UK despite the attacks, the Mirror reports.

She replied simply “Yes!” with love-heart eye emojis in response to someone commenting on her post asking whether she still feels Dubai is safer than the UK.

“Keeping the kids entertained and indoors. We got itchy feet and went to take them to the park and literally as we went to step foot out the door we heard two massive bangs that shook the house, we retreated and then heard another two. So now movie time in the basement”, she wrote.

“So surreal and scary. I do have faith that UAE defence will keep us all safe.”

Several people mocked Zissman’s claims though, rubbishing her suggestion that Britain is dangerous and unsafe.

“Went down to the pub today, loudest noise I heard was a car exhaust, kids and their add ons”, one person commented, while another said: “Should have stayed in your beautiful home in UK.”

In recent years, dozens of TV stars and influencers have moved to Dubai, thanks to the appealing tax-free income and luxury lifestyle.