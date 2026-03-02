Donald Trump has said more US deaths in the conflict with Iran are “likely” after three American service members were killed over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, Trump released a video message after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend.

The winner of the prestigious FIFA Peace Prize announced that the US military, alongside the defence forces of Israel, has launched a ‘major combat operation’ against Iran.

The US say the mission, called ‘Operation Epic Fury’, is an effort to target Iran’s nuclear regime and destroy the country’s ballistic missiles.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the military operation along with other senior figures in the nation’s regime.

Alongside the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, three American service members were also killed, and Trump has since warned that more US casualties are likely as the conflict continues.

More US deaths ‘likely’ in Iran conflict

In a video message, Trump claimed America would ‘avenge’ the deaths of the service members and that ‘there will likely be more’ killed before the conflict comes to an end.

In his six-minute video message, the US President went on to call the three service members ‘true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives’.

The president added: “Sadly, there will likely be more, before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more.”

President Donald J. Trump provides an update on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/Vte8QKpISn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 1, 2026

Five others are understood to have been seriously injured in the attack in addition to those who were killed. Trump also called on the public to pray for them, expressing hope that they would make a “full recovery.”

The developments come just months after the Trump Administration launched strikes in both Nigeria and Venezuela, capturing and arresting the president of the latter state. Now, as Tehran finds itself under siege, that FIFA Peace Prize rings somewhat hollow.

According to The Economist’s live tracker, the president has harboured a negative approval rating for almost a year, dropping to a record low this month.

The Republican leader has seen his approval rating drop to -18 in February. It’s worse than anything he recorded during his slightly more moderate first-term and, by a substantial margin, is worse figure than Joe Biden saw during his four years in the Oval Office.

Political scandals have dogged Donald since he was re-elected in November 2024. Alongside accusations of corruption and economic mismanagement, the release of the Epstein Files has been particularly damaging – and he is mentioned thousands of times in the documents.

Now, amid cross-party condemnation, Trump is forging ahead with direct military conflict in Iran.