Nadine Dorries sought to put any concerns around the Online Safety Bill to bed… by releasing a rap on TikTok.

Yep you read that right, and one person who didn’t agree with it, at all, was legendary actor Kathy Burke.

The culture secretary spits some fresh lyrics in a bid to get down with the kids, saying her new legislation “makes the internet safer for a young generation”.

Looking to allay fears that it would impact freedom of expression, she said: “No! We’ve put in legal protections in the 19th section.”

She goes on: “Another thing we’re doing through the laws we’re passing is tackling online crime and cyber flashing. If companies fail to comply with the law, and fail to protect the users that they’re responsible for, the regulation Ofcom will have the power to fine. So platforms must keep people safe online.”

To top it off, Dorries finishes the clip by actually dropping a mic.

Watch the clip in full below:

“Siri, please show me a country being totally infantilised by its own ruling class.”



(Don’t miss the mic drop at the end, if you can bear it for that long).



We are living in a cartoon. #idiocracy #BrexitBritain #MakeItStop pic.twitter.com/TPj5i323Ev — Brendan May (@bmay) May 27, 2022

Burke

And here you go, yes there is offensive language but surely you were more offended watching Nadine’s rap?

Look, here’s Nadine, with a rhyming stunt.

No need to doubt, she’s a very silly cunt. https://t.co/R0P4izMcwr — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) May 27, 2022

While we are here it is ALWAYS worth recalling her response to Helena Bonham Carter who moaned that being rich and good-looking was holding her back…

Kathy Burke's reply to Helen Bonham Carter is still the funniest I've seen on Twitter @KathyBurke #KathyBurke #Reply😆👊 pic.twitter.com/RiSAjsvH8J — Nicky Allt (@NickyAllt) January 11, 2022

Related: BBC QT audience breaks into hysterics after Tory MP says he believes Johnson didn’t lie to the Commons