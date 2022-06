Spiced, roasted nuts are a delicious, versatile, relatively healthy snack – simple to make at home following this easily adaptable recipe. They also make a delicious gift for food lovers.

Spicy roasted nuts cooking tips

As these spiced nuts will be roasted in the oven, it’s important to use raw nuts for this recipe. They’ll also need to be shelled and hulled before seasoning and roasting.

You can use whichever nuts you prefer for this recipe, either a selection of mixed nuts, or just one single nut. Also bear in mind that different nuts tend to cook at different speeds. Walnuts, for instance, will burn much more quickly than Brazil nuts, so it may be a good idea to roast each nut variety separately, then mix together once cooked. I like to use a mixture of predominantly cashew nuts with walnuts, peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios and Brazil nuts.

Dry-roasting is challenging. For this recipe, I’d recommend coating the nuts in fat – ideally olive oil as the taste is perfect for this use. Melted butter also works well.

Once roasted, leave the nuts to cool in an even, single layer for at least 20 minutes. Once completely cool the nuts can be stored in an airtight container for 1-2 weeks until ready to eat.

In addition to the nut varieties used, the spicing is also very versatile. Jamaican-style curry powder is my favourite spice blend to use here, but any type of curry powder or spice blend can be used. For spicier nuts simply add more spices (up to double the specified amount will taste great), or for a more mild flavour the spice quantities can be halved. Why not also try making your own curry powder or spice blend inspired by your favourite curry or a dish such as chilli con carne?

It’s tempting to roast the nuts in a hot oven, but I’d set it to no higher than 180C/160C fan/Gas 4 as the nuts can burn easily and become bitter. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until well roasted, turning often to prevent burning and sticking.

Roasted nuts are a delicious snack on their own, but also work well as part of a cheeseboard or as an accompaniment to your favourite beer or cocktails.

Roasted nuts are also nutritionally rich, packed with healthy fats, fibre and protein, plus antioxidants. Studies have also shown eating nuts has several health benefits, including lowering cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.

Spicy Roasted Nuts A simple, highly adaptable recipe. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 400 grams (approx) Author: Jon Hatchman Equipment Rimmed baking tray Ingredients 400 g mixed nuts I like to use a mixture of cashews, walnuts, peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios and Brazil nuts

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp olive oil or melted butter

1 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tsp of flaky sea salt

1 tbsp honey

4 tsp curry powder see notes Instructions Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4.

In a small bowl, combine the cayenne pepper, curry powder and sugar and set aside.

Tip the nuts into a rimmed baking tray, then add the oil and mix until the nuts are thoroughly coated. Sprinkle over the spice mix and mix until well coated.

Bake for about 15 minutes, until the nuts are browned, stirring once halfway through the cooking time. Remove from the oven, drizzle over the honey, then stir and return them to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Keep an eye on the nuts during the final 5 minutes of cooking to make sure they don’t burn.

Remove the nuts from the oven and sprinkle over the salt while they’re still warm. Leave to cool for at least 20 minutes on the baking tray. If not eating straight away, leave to cool completely before storing. Notes You can use whichever nuts you prefer for this recipe, either a selection of mixed nuts, or just one single nut. Also bear in mind that different nuts tend to cook at different speeds. Walnuts, for instance, will burn much more quickly than Brazil nuts, so it may be a good idea to roast each nut variety separately, then mix together once cooked. I like to use a mixture of predominantly cashew nuts with walnuts, peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios and Brazil nuts. Jamaican-style curry powder is my favourite spice blend to use here, but any type of curry powder or spice blend can be used. For spicier nuts simply add more spices (up to double the specified amount will taste great), or for a more mild flavour the spice quantities can be halved. Why not also try making your own curry powder or spice blend inspired by your favourite curry or a dish such as chilli con carne? Once roasted, leave the nuts to cool in an even, single layer for at least 20 minutes. Once completely cool the nuts can be stored in an airtight container for 1-2 weeks until ready to eat. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

