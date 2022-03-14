The leader of the right-wing populist Reclaim Party, Martin Daubney, explained why he wouldn’t take in a refugee. However, he then called on Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Gary Lineker and Yvette Cooper to set an example and take in some Ukrainians.

What he didn’t seem to realise is that the football legend has already housed refugees twice before and he tweeted: “You should probably have plucked out another name. I went first…and second…..and will continue to host. If any of you would like do the same, @RefugeesAtHome are amazing.”

You should probably have plucked out another name. I went first…and second…..and will continue to host. If any of you would like do the same, @RefugeesAtHome are amazing. 👍🏻 https://t.co/RVcVem3LUx — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2022

Then Gary’s son jumped in and said: “Get your facts right fella.”

Get your facts right fella https://t.co/5U0jSYwjLY — George Lineker (@GeorgeLineker) March 12, 2022

However, this set off Laurence Fox (who else) to have a pop at Lineker Jnr

He tweeted: “His facts are right “fella” Just because you, like me, grew up with all the privilege in the world, doesn’t mean you have the privilege to lecture hard-working people on how to virtue signal. Leave that to your dad. He has a profile, at least. Jog on.”

It is worth mentioning that Fox comes from an acting dynasty and his won father is James Fox, who has been a star of stage and screen for decades.

His facts are right “fella”



Just because you, like me, grew up with all the privilege in the world, doesn’t mean you have the privilege to lecture hard working people on how to virtue signal.



Leave that to your dad. He has a profile, at least.



Jog on. https://t.co/oyCxHCYd6d — Laurence Fox ✝️ 🚚🚛🚚🚛🚚🚛 (@LozzaFox) March 12, 2022

Reactions

1.

Privileged man lecturing on not lecturing on privilege. https://t.co/l7pWUbZtVO — Sir Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 12, 2022

Gary then popped up and wrote: “You should have done the same, and left it to your dad.”

You should have done the same, and left it to your dad. https://t.co/EmuGB1RkJQ — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2022

1.

They think it's all over! It is now!



BACK OF THE NET! https://t.co/u3flHNKmIt — RichSB73🇺🇦 (@RichSB73) March 12, 2022

2.

Speaking of family ties, his uncle played the lead in Day of The Jackal and today Laurence is playing the lead in Day of The Jackass. — Lester B Honest (@LesterBHonest) March 12, 2022

3.

Hello, ambulance please. Someone just got badly burnt. — 💙 Phil Jones 🍊 (@PhilJonesy3) March 12, 2022

4.

Laurence Fox gets his arse handed to him by @GaryLineker 😂 https://t.co/fFyBTzx3cj — Soulsista61 (@soulsista61) March 14, 2022

5.

Hahaha game set match https://t.co/1eRWK0RrAR — MarkyD (@Markdennis85) March 12, 2022

Related: Reactions as Laurence Fox says attitudes towards Putin ‘devoid of nuance or debate’