











Five years on from the historic referendum vote which led to the UK leaving the European Union, the country remains as divided as ever over Brexit, an opinion poll has found. But there must be some benefits, surely?

The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51 per cent to 49 per cent – if undecideds are discounted.

That compares to the actual result in June 23 2016 poll of 51.9 per cent for Leave to 48.1 per cent for Remain.

Mission

Boris Johnson said the historic vote five years ago to leave the EU will now act as a spur to jobs and renewal across the UK as it recovers from the pandemic.

In a statement to mark the anniversary on Wednesday of the 2016 referendum, the Prime Minister said it is his “mission” to use the freedoms it gave to deliver a better future for the British people.

However, in a sharply contrasting message, the veteran pro-European Lord Heseltine said the outlook was “ominous”, with the Northern Ireland peace process under real threat.

But regardless, former cabinet minister and leadership contender, John Redwood was on Twitter today trolling the BBC for their coverage of the Brexit Day anniversary.

BBC World service used the five year anniversary of the Brexit vote to repeat the main Remain issues.Did not mention any of the positive gains and ignored the great themes of the Leave campaign. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) June 23, 2021

Reactions

And a lot of people were saying the same thing…

1.

Because there are none you👇 pic.twitter.com/NbS5KjVZl7 — Kevin (@AkamKevin) June 23, 2021

2.

😂😂😂😂😂



I have been asking John here to name the Brexit benefits for years – he hasn’t brought one.



Yet he has the gaul to complain when no one else can either. https://t.co/FZaRjbR8L5 — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) June 23, 2021

3.

John, BBC World Service didn’t mention the fairies at the bottom of your garden for the same reason that they did not mention the benefits of Brexit. There are none. Each household is now £870 a year worse off, a figure which is set to treble! https://t.co/RgJHfkc4Bi — Dr James Anderson 💙 #FBPE #世界公民 (@NumberNullity) June 23, 2021

4.

John you are the man I’ve been searching for for the past 7 mths. PLEASE give me 1 good economic benefit of leaving the EU. I’m trying to get on board with it BUT I cannot see any benefits. — Yorkshire lover (@Yorkshirelover1) June 23, 2021

5.

Quite right, John! The benefits have been multiple, increasing numbers of new businesses moving in and enhanced financial services…



…all from the U.K. and now in the EU.



Proof that you are listened to! https://t.co/KtdIh65RFy — Craig Tribe 💙 (@CraigTribe2) June 23, 2021

6.

Your thread is broken again. You have seemed to have left off listing the positive gains for all us constituents here in Wokingham. — Dave Lauchlan (@davelauchlan) June 23, 2021

7.

Unelected Brexit minister Lord Frost literally just posted a job ad for someone to try and find some “positive gains”. https://t.co/XR1ylXWgug — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 23, 2021

8.

9.

Were the great themes destroying UK farming, depleting UK food exports, betraying UK fishermen, hampering UK musicians, hamstringing UK film and TV industries, sticking a border down the Irish Sea, John? https://t.co/jilmWs8Fdb — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 23, 2021

10.

11.

You have over 100,000 followers here John. That would seem an adequate platform. List a few of these alleged benefits. We’re listening. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 23, 2021

12.

Because, John, not one single benefit has materialised. On top of that, you have no prosperity strategy in place for economic recovery either. Why would any service focus something that never materialised, or does not exist? — Left Hook (@leftstance) June 23, 2021

13.

There have been absolutely no gains from Brexit.



You advised investors to inspvest outside of the UK. Was that a positive gain?https://t.co/HUnVqVOud0 — Roger Barrett 💙 (@rogerkb2012) June 23, 2021

