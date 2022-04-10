Jim Davidson is set to launch a new “anti-woke” panel show dubbed ‘Question Time with jokes but without the woke’.

The controversial entertainer, who walked out of an interview with Ashley Banjo last year, will host ‘Left, Right & Centre’ on his streaming platform Ustreme in May.

Comics booked so far include Britain’s Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill representing the right, with Samantha Day appearing for the left. Davidson executive produces and will act as warm-up for the recording.

“Everyone is getting bored of having to be PC all the time or everything being ‘woke’ so we thought we’d create a panel show where we can debate and talk about the craziness of the world and say it exactly how it is” he told British Comedy Guide.

“The audience will be getting involved, just as they do on Question Time, to ask the questions they want answering or raise the biggest issues of the day. The major difference is that our panel won’t get cancelled from Ustreme for having an opinion – and we’ll have a bloody good laugh debating what’s what.

“No snowflakes allowed in the audience though! We need people who can laugh at jokes like grown-ups used to do and not get offended because someone has a different opinion. It’ll be like the good old days.”

