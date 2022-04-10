It’s enough to turn your stomach, this. A Met Police whistleblower has exposed a huge cache of disgusting and deplorable messages sent by COLLEAGUES of Wayne Couzens – the officer who raped and murdered Sarah Everard last year.

VILE messages sent by Wayne Couzens’ colleagues exposed

Dave Eden, 62, went public with the WhatsApp messages over the weekend. Speaking to The Mirror, the senior officer – who also worked in the same unit as Couzens – revealed that Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command members shared a litany of vile jokes with each other, including one about Everard.

George Floyd, Meghan Markle, Diane Abbott, and Sasha Johnson were all cruelly berated by the unit, whose messages gleefully mocked people for their skin colour or public status. The contents of SIX offending articles have been identified from the WhatsApp group.

One sent an edited picture showed George Floyd in his final moments, alongside the caption ‘Pink Floyd’.

Racist language was used in relation to Meghan Markle.

Another doctored photo featured the critically-injured BLM activist Sasha Johnson, in a t-shirt which read ‘Black Lives Splatter’.

A COVID-19 poster was made to look like a family was distancing from a black child – ‘because they probably had a blade’.

There was a screenshot of a hippopotamus sculpture, prompting one copper to ask ‘when are we pulling down Diane Abbott’s statue?’

Messages mocking the death of Sarah Everard – at the hands of coworker Wayne Couzens – have also been reported.

Met Police under the spotlight AGAIN

Dave Eden has since been asked by Scotland Yard to share his evidence with their officials. It marks another sorry chapter in a dreadful year for the Met Police, which resulted in Chief Cressida Dick having to hand in her resignation.

Meanwhile, the conduct of all serving officers remains under intense scrutiny. The crimes of Wayne Couzens – and the subsequent reaction to the vigil of Sarah Everard – have left a long-standing scar on the institution’s reputation.