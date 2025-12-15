Jeremy Clarkson has barred Labour MPs from his pub in protest against tax rises in Rachel Reeves’ autumn budget.

Last year, former Top Gear presenter, Jeremy Clarkson banned Keir Starmer from his pub The Farmer’s Dog.

Now, he’s extended that ban to all but one Labour MP.

The move he says is in protest against tax rises for businesses in the budget.

Clarkson claims that his annual business rates have gone from £28,000 to over £50,000.

He said: “I was well ahead of the curve when I banned Starmer. Every Labour MP is barred now.

“Our annual business rates have gone up astronomically from something like £28,000 to well over £50,000. It is a disgrace.”

In a post on X, Clarkson revealed that one Labour MP would still be welcome at The Farmer’s Dog: Markus Campbell-Savours.

He said the Penrith and Solway representative would be “welcome any time.”

To be clear, I have banned all Labour MPs from my pub, except one: Markus Campbell Savours. He’s welcome any time.

And not just because the Labour Party has now sacked him. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 13, 2025

Campbell-Savours was suspended by Labour this month after he voted against the government’s plans to tax inherited farmland from April next year.

Reacting on social media to Clarkson’s Labour MP ban, some pointed out that it all seemed a little bit ‘cancel culture-y’ from someone who loves to label themselves a free speech champion.

That sounds a bit cancel culturey, Jeremy. Wouldn’t have thought that of you. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) December 13, 2025

But I thought you hated cancel culture? 🤣 — The Left Bible (@theleftbible) December 13, 2025

Congrats on your free speech hypocrisy, Jeremy! Cheers! — Clive Peedell (@cpeedell) December 14, 2025