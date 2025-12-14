The feud between Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson has taken an explosive turn this week, after the activist formerly known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon served the Reform leader with a ‘pre-action letter’, informing him of his intention to receive an apology and a financial settlement.

Yaxley-Lennon has also been hampered by another legal issue this week, after he received notice that he’ll be required to pay the legal costs for the defendant in his recent libel case. The total fee, of £103,000, was issued in the form of a High Court writ.

Tommy Robinson vs Nigel Farage – how did we get here?

Robinson has given Farage the best part of a year to retract statements made in January 2025. Shortly after Elon Musk endorsed Reform, he quickly moved on to a new fixation – and professed his support for the former EDL leader. Eventually, Musk would even call for Reform to elect a new frontman.

The feud then put Mr. Robinson on the radar of the world’s richest man, who’s own journey into far-right politics has been rapid and unapologetic. Speaking at the start of the year, Nigel Farage then looked to distance himself from Tommy Robinson, slamming him for his list of convictions.

What was said about the former EDL leader?

Among those listed, he also claimed that there was a conviction for committing violence against women – something that Robinson and his camp have firmly and vehemently rejected. In the recently issued statement, the far-right figure explained his stance on the matter.

“I do not have any convictions for violence against women, this is a matter of public record. The statement has done serious harm to my reputation and will do so until you apologise. You made that statement while I was imprisoned, which made it harder to defend myself.”

“Subject to what you say in your pre-action Letter of Response, I may commence proceedings unless we can reach an agreed outcome including an apology in an agreed-upon form of words, via a pinned tweet and the payment of a sum in damages” | Tommy Robinson