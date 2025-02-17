Jeremy Clarkson has claimed that he’d rather have Vladimir Putin rule the UK than Keir Starmer.

The outlandish claim was made by the former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter in his ever-conspicuous column in the Sunday Times.

Clarkson has been a continually vocal critic of the Prime Minister while he has claimed that the only person who wouldn’t have ahead of Starmer as leader of the UK would be convicted war criminal Bosco Ntaganda.

He wrote in his column: “Right now, I’d do nothing to stop an invasion because, apart from that DRC child slavery enthusiast, Bosco Ntaganda, I’d take any world leader over the imbecile we have now,’ he wrote in the Sunday Times.

“Trump, Meloni, even Putin: I’d welcome any one of them with open arms.”

The petrol-head-turned-farmer made the comments in response to a wave of recent media attention towards a survey from the Times and YouGov which claimed less than half of Gen Z are proud to be British.

The 64-year-old wrote: “41 per cent [of Gen Z] would not fight to protect our way of life. And … actually, I’m with them on this one. I wouldn’t either.”

Clarkson has had plenty of previous run-ins with the Prime Minister with the TV star naming him as one of the three people banned from his Cotswold pub.

Speaking to Times Radio he said: “He’s banned. Actually, he’s the first person to be banned. He’s actually on a board in the hall, he’s banned.”

He confirmed that the Prime Minister hadn’t “done much to endear himself” notably with the discussions around farming conditions in Britain.

He equally branded the PM “deluded” when writing about the ban on smoking, saying that common sense should be applied rather than a blanket ban.

“In my mind, that’s how a society should work. Assume that the vast majority of people are intelligent and compassionate and let them get on with it,” he wrote.

