In summer, people usually don’t think about gas boilers and other elements that are necessary to heat the house. Many people only start thinking about them when the winter period is coming. Do you plan to replace your old boiler with a new one? If you are considering buying a gas boiler today, you have a number of factors to analyse.

Even if you have already made a list of several boiler options, the final choice can be quite difficult. There are many options on the market today that vary in capacity, operating principles, and efficiency. Do you want to know how to choose a reliable condensing gas boiler for your home?

5 Factors for Selecting the Perfect Gas Boiler

It is no secret that several centuries ago, people primarily used wood to heat their homes. This method of heating was practiced until the advent of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). The development of such a system using liquefied petroleum gas solved the problem of millions of people in the cold season. Today, people use special boilers that safely convert gas into heat.

Gas boiler manufacturers such as I-Maximum regularly improve the technology and modify their products. That makes it difficult for ordinary buyers to choose a gas boiler for their homes. Among the issues to consider first:

Power and efficiency

Number of circuits

Planned installation location (floor or walls)

Safety systems

Actually, these are just a few of the issues that you will have to analyse before buying a gas boiler for your home. Below, we’ve put together the top five factors to look out for.

1. Maximum Fuel Combustion Efficiency

One of the most important factors when choosing heating equipment is the efficiency of the boiler for burning fuel. We suggest briefly exploring the operation principle of gas boilers so that you understand what we are talking about. Boilers receive fuel and turn it into heat, which is distributed throughout the house. The more efficiently the gas burns in the boiler, the lower the fuel consumption you can expect.

For example, condensing options are the best options in this matter. Their design allows for up to 20% more efficiency than other types of boilers. Due to their features, such equipment burns both gas and condensation vapors that are formed. This is why experts recommend choosing condensing boilers despite the fact that they are more expensive than other options.

2. Number of circuits in the gas boiler

You may have heard before that the number of circuits in gas boilers significantly affects their functionality. Manufacturers usually create gas boilers of two types:

With one circuit

With two circuits

What is the difference between the boilers described above? Single-circuit boilers are designed for heating the house, since their capabilities are limited. If we talk about two-circuit equipment, then such boilers can both heat the house and water. Therefore, if you do not want to buy separate equipment for heating water, you should choose two-circuit gas boilers. The only downside is that they usually cost more than other options.

3. Mounting Place

Another factor that you should consider in more detail when choosing the perfect gas boiler is where to install it. What room do you plan to install this equipment in? Do you prefer the wall or the floor? Answer these questions for yourself, as boilers can vary depending on where they are installed. For example, wall-mounted boilers are not designed for a huge capacity. Therefore, if you are looking for a boiler with a capacity of more than 100 kW, choose floor-standing equipment.

Moreover, such designs are not always installed inside the house. Some people choose outdoor gas boilers so that they do not take up free space in the living space. Despite the high level of safety of modern equipment, experts advise installing gas boilers outside.

4. Safety

Safety and automation are two points that cannot be ignored when choosing a gas boiler for their home. Modern models also have safety features such as gas leak detection, automatic shutdown if overheated, and freeze protection. That’s why you should look at condensing heating boilers, which have a high level of safety. Such boilers often have complex monitoring and control systems to reduce the chances of accidents and provide them with reliable operation.

Automation plays a major role in enhancing the safety and convenience of gas boilers. The boiler is available as a contemporary model that allows users to set schedules, control the boiler remotely via mobile apps, and adjust the temperature automatically depending on weather conditions. This not only adds to the comfort level but also saves huge energy.

5. Additional Features

When picking a gas boiler, additional features will give you a much more convenient and pleasant experience. Modern gas boilers usually have Wi-Fi connectivity to help integrate themselves into smart homes. It makes it possible to control your heating system remotely through apps on your smartphone without the need to come back home to tweak its settings.

Other valuable additions include advanced automation features such as programmable schedules and intelligent temperature regulation due to weather conditions. In addition, these functions add to energy savings by adjusting the boiler’s operation according to the specific requirements. Certain models also permit the connection to popular voice control apps, which will facilitate managing your heating system using simple voice commands. If you want innovative equipment, you should also pay attention to all the additional features of the boiler.

Final Thoughts

As you may have already realised, there are many issues to consider when choosing a gas boiler. First of all, determine your goals and the required capacity of the gas boiler. This can be calculated by considering the living area and the average winter air temperature.

Companies such as I-Maximum provide a large selection of gas boilers. The best solution is to contact a specialist for advice. Professionals will be able to suggest which equipment will suit your home better.