Half of Gen Z think that Britain is a racist country according to landmark research commissioned by The Times.

The study also showed that only a tenth would risk their lives to defend their country in a war.

An authoritative study into the views and beliefs of Generation Z adults — those aged 18-27 — carried out with YouGov and Public First has revealed a deep erosion of faith in Britain.

Only 41 per cent of young people were proud to be British while just 15 per cent believed the country was United.

Almost half (48 per cent) of the 18-27 year olds surveyed thought Britain was a racist country while 50 per cent believed the country was stuck in the past.

Only 11 per cent said they would go to war for their country while a staggering 41 per cent said there were no circumstances at all in which they would take up arms for their country.

The Times carried out a survey 20 years ago examining the views of young Brits. That was the generation that came of age at the end of the Cold War and the dawn of the internet.

The results of this latest study reveal an extraordinary shift in attitudes towards marriage and social drinking as well.

In 2004, 80 per cent of young people said they were proud to be British — almost twice as many as today.

Meanwhile, almost 60 per cent said the country was united, compared with 15 per cent now.

The study also revealed that young people are more downbeat and disillusioned about the country than members of older generations.

Senior military and political figures described The Times’s findings as a “wake-up call” that raised profound questions about the way in which society had changed over the past two decades.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, who was head of the British Army until June last year, said: “If we aren’t prepared to fight for our freedom and way of life as we have always done, then we will become prey in a world of predators.

“It must lead to a concerted effort to change attitudes in a way that the next generation appreciates the reality of the challenges we now face as a country, which impact on our security at home.”

