Government efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has issued a call for the “rapid return” of civil servants to their Whitehall desks this week – and he’s already enforcing the rules in the most Jacob Rees-Mogg way possible.

In a letter to Cabinet ministers, Mr Rees-Mogg said they needed to issue a “clear message” to their departments that with the end of Covid restrictions in England, officials should be back in the office.

He argued that ending working from home would bring the benefits of “face-to-face, collaborative working” as well as delivering wider benefits for the economy.

With up to three-quarters of staff still reportedly working from home, Mr Rees-Mogg accompanied his letter with a league table showing how many staff in each Government department were attending the office on an average day.

“Now that we are learning to live with Covid and have lifted all legal restrictions in England, we must continue to accelerate the return of civil servants to office buildings to realise the benefits of face-to-face, collaborative working and the wider benefits for the economy.

“To deliver this, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, and I, urge you to issue a clear message to civil servants in your department to ensure a rapid return to the office.”

A note left by Rees-Mogg for civil servants who aren’t at their desks has been making the rounds on social media.

It reads: “Sorry you were out when I visited.

“I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg is leaving this note for civil servants who aren’t at their desks… pic.twitter.com/7KzBcGKVJP — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) April 22, 2022

Here’s a flavour of the reaction:

Going down about as well as you'd expect. Civil servant messages: "If only there were some Brexit opportunities to keep him occupied" https://t.co/G56igUvx0O — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) April 22, 2022

If I were one of Rees-Moggs civil servants I would sneak into his office and leave a note saying: "You weren't here when I walked by but I look forward to seeing you out of office soon". — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 22, 2022

At least one person in this story has far too much time on their hands. On the other hand, sneaking around leaving glorified post-it notes on strangers’ desks is probably the safest deployment of Rees-Mogg. He does serious & lasting damage when he’s allowed out of nursery mode. https://t.co/4pbNnwbApt — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) April 22, 2022

