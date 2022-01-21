Food writer and activist Jack Monroe has posted a blistering thread highlighting the predicament facing millions of people due to the soaring cost of living.

The food poverty activist took to social media following news that the cost of living has increased by five per cent, a figure which she said “grossly underestimates the real cost of inflation”.

Woke up this morning to the radio talking about the cost of living rising a further 5%. It infuriates me the index that they use for this calculation, which grossly underestimates the real cost of inflation as it happens to people with the least. Allow me to briefly explain. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Using the price of pasta in her local supermarket, Munroe said the cost has increased from 29p to 70p today, an eye-watering 141 per cent hike.

This time last year, the cheapest pasta in my local supermarket (one of the Big Four), was 29p for 500g. Today it’s 70p. That’s a 141% price increase as it hits the poorest and most vulnerable households. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

The same can be said of the cheapest bag of other essential food items, as her thread below shows.

This time last year, the cheapest rice at the same supermarket was 45p for a kilogram bag. Today it’s £1 for 500g. That’s a 344% price increase as it hits the poorest and most vulnerable households. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Baked beans: were 22p, now 32p. A 45% price increase year on year. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Canned spaghetti. Was 13p, now 35p. A price increase of 169%. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Bread. Was 45p, now 58p. A price increase of 29%. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Curry sauce. Was 30p, now 89p. A price increase of 196%. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

A bag of small apples. Was 59p, now 89p (and the apples are even smaller!) A price increase of 51%. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Mushrooms were 59p for 400g. They’re now 57p for 250g. A price increase of 56%. (This practise, of making products smaller while keeping them the same price, is known in the retail industry as ‘shrinkflation’ and its insidious as hell because it’s harder to immediately spot.) — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Peanut butter. Was 62p, now £1.50. A price increase of 142%. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

“Fundamentally flawed”

Munroe added that the system we now measure the impact of inflation is “fundamentally flawed”.

“When I started writing my recipe blog ten years ago, I could feed myself and my son on £10 a week. (I’ll find the original shopping list later and price it up for today’s prices.),” she said.

These are just the ones that I know off the top of my head – there will be many many more examples! When I started writing my recipe blog ten years ago, I could feed myself and my son on £10 a week. (I’ll find the original shopping list later and price it up for today’s prices.) — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

“The system by which we measure the impact of inflation is fundamentally flawed – it completely ignores the reality and the REAL price rises for people on minimum wages, zero hour contracts, food bank clients, and millions more.”

The system by which we measure the impact of inflation is fundamentally flawed – it completely ignores the reality and the REAL price rises for people on minimum wages, zero hour contracts, food bank clients, and millions more. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Pointing the finger at the media, she said very few people actually check in with anyone “out here in the world to see how we’re doing.”

But I guess when the vast majority of our media were privately educated and came from the same handful of elite universities, nobody thinks to actually check in with anyone out here in the world to see how we’re doing. (Fucking terribly, thanks for asking.) — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

“Every time there’s a news bulletin on the rising cost of living, I hope that today might be the day that that some real journalism happens, and someone stops to consider those of us outside of the bubble. Maybe today might finally be that day.”

Every time there’s a news bulletin on the rising cost of living, I hope that today might be the day that that some real journalism happens, and someone stops to consider those of us outside of the bubble. Maybe today might finally be that day. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

“(But seeing I’ve been banging on about this for a decade now, it’s probably not going to be. Thanks for reading anyway, I appreciate it.)”

(But seeing I’ve been banging on about this for a decade now, it’s probably not going to be. Thanks for reading anyway, I appreciate it.) — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

She also suggested that the price of upmarket meals has barely budged in the past ten years.

– an upmarket ready meal range was £7.50 ten years ago, and is still £7.50 today.

– a high-end stores ‘Dine In For Two For £10’ has been £10 for as long as I can remember.

– my local supermarket had 400+ items in their value range, it’s now 91 (and counting down) — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

“To return to the luxury ready meal example, if the price of that had risen at the same rate as the cheapest rice in the supermarket, that £7.50 lasagne would now cost £25.80. Dine In For £10 would be £34.40. We’re either all in this together, or we aren’t. (Spoiler: we aren’t)”

To return to the luxury ready meal example, if the price of that had risen at the same rate as the cheapest rice in the supermarket, that £7.50 lasagne would now cost £25.80.



Dine In For £10 would be £34.40.



We’re either all in this together, or we aren’t.



(Spoiler: we aren’t) — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

“Now, picture if you will, the demographic of the voter who has kept the current Party in power for the last 11 years. Imagine the Chancellor having to explain to them that their precious microwave dinner now cost almost four times what it did yesterday. Yeah, didn’t think so.”

Now, picture if you will, the demographic of the voter who has kept the current Party in power for the last 11 years. Imagine the Chancellor having to explain to them that their precious microwave dinner now cost almost four times what it did yesterday.



Yeah, didn’t think so. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Pointing the finger at the prime minister, Munroe added that it is nonsensical to suggest he is “cutting the cost of living”.

I mean of all the things, the Prime Minister claiming that he’s cutting the cost of living while the price of basic food products shoot up by THREE HUNDRED AND FORTY FOUR PERCENT is the one I’m properly angry enough to riot over. — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

After the thread went viral she tweeted: “Fifteen million people have read that thread now and almost every media outlet has now challenged the inflation figure. I just can’t even begin to get my head around that. Thanks all of you for your support in getting this heard. A bit overwhelmed so going to bed to hug my boy. X”

Fifteen million people have read that thread now and almost every media outlet has now challenged the inflation figure.

I just can’t even begin to get my head around that. Thanks all of you for your support in getting this heard. A bit overwhelmed so going to bed to hug my boy. X — jack monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 20, 2022

