Martin Lewis was forced to fight back the tears after he admitted to being powerless to help a single mum facing the cost of living crisis.

The Money Saving Expert founder said he was left ‘shaking’ after a recent episode of the ITV Martin Lewis Money Show.

He said: “I feel near tears after doing my show. I started doing what I do out of a passion for financial justice & providing solutions. To be unable to help a single mum who lost her partner in covid afford her energy bills leaves me feeling impotent.

“I’m shaking Intervention is needed”

Intervention is needed — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) January 6, 2022

“This isn’t about one person”

Martin then went on to reply to some of the people who had taken aim at him since his tweet.

He added: “A few ‘ur rich, pay her bloody energy bill’ replies.

“This isn’t about 1 person, it’s a totem for millions who’ll be in fuel poverty. Instead I try to give answers, lobby for change, & put my money where my mouth is this way…”

On the show, Martin discussed the huge rise in energy bills hitting people across the country.

He said: “We’re getting beyond the point where even the savviest consumer can do anything.”

He added that soon “political intervention” may be the only way to keep UK consumers from facing ever-rising prices.

Martin Lewis – Come this April, if we do not see intervention by the government or OFGEM, there are millions of people who will be thrown into fuel poverty… where it's not an exaggeration to say that people will be choosing between heating & eating come April. #lorraine pic.twitter.com/57Mt6s3Wbf — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 10, 2022

Energy cap rises

Martin explained how the energy bill price cap rising, roaming charges being reintroduced, National Insurance rising, rail fares rising and mortgage interest rates rising mean the cost of living will be increasing substantially next year for many.

Due to wholesale gas prices rising, Martin predicted the energy bill price cap will be going up by a whopping 51 per cent in April 2022.

For the average UK household, this could be a £600 a year rise just on energy alone – and it could go up even more in October 2022.

Asked what consumers should do, Martin advised that the “vast majority” of people should be doing nothing, and sticking to their current fixed energy deal, particularly if it’s below the price cap at the moment.

He added that moving to a new deal to anticipate the price cap rise would only be worth it if the new deal was no more than 40 per cent more than the current price cap.

However, Martin said that currently there aren’t many deals available at this price, meaning it’s best for consumers to stay in their deals.

