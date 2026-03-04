Isabel Oakeshott had her double standards on Dubai exposed this week during an appearance on the BBC.

The Talk TV commentator has become something of a figurehead for Dubai-based Brits in recent days after Ed Davey name-checked her in the House of Commons.

Oakeshott has since hit back at Davey, labelling him a “talking potato”, and made a number of media appearances defending Brits who move to Dubai.

During an appearance on Politics Live though, Oakeshott had her double standards laid bare to her by host Adam Fleming after he highlighted the United Arab Emirates’ draconian free speech laws.

The BBC journalist put it to Oakeshott that she is living in a country where citizens can “face 2 years in prison and a minimum fine of £40,000 if the authorities, who aren’t exactly the most democratic bunch of people, don’t like what you post on social media.”

In response, Oakeshott said she has “no issue with the authorities here or the way they run this country.”

Fleming then asked what Oakeshott’s response would be if Keir Starmer decided to introduce such laws in the UK.

Nice to see Isabel Oakeshott getting dragged on national TV. pic.twitter.com/guZ1YVoTCb — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 4, 2026

Despite moving to Dubai in 2024 – to avoid paying VAT on private school fees – Oakeshott hasn’t shied away from commenting on developments in the UK.

Lib Dem MP Calum Miller challenged Oakeshott on this, calling out her “trenchant attack on what’s happening in the UK.”

Calum Miller (Lib Dem) to Isabel Oakeshott: “You’re a journalist who makes her money from commenting on what’s happening in the UK despite not living here. You & others have mounted a trenchant attack on what’s happening in the UK…”#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/SoK9dlwRqQ — David (@Zero_4) March 4, 2026

Earlier this week, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on “tax exiles” in Dubai to contribute to the tax system that they have left behind in the UK, singling out Oakeshott as an example.

The Lib Dem leader’s source of ire was that some of these influencers and well-known emigres have ‘mocked’ UK citizens who remain at home.

He then asked the PM if he agreed that they should ‘start paying UK taxes, to support the armed forces’ – drawing murmurs from those in the gallery.