Migrant Isabel Oakeshott has complained that the UK is “full” despite the fact that she lives in Dubai.

The journalist has been living in the United Arab Emirates for a few months, stating Labour’s ‘pernicuous tax on private schools’ as one of the main reasons for her move.

But despite the fact she no longer lives in the UK, and is herself a migrant, she has continued to complain about immigration in Britain.

Her latest post came in response to the case of a Palestinian family who were granted refuge in the UK under a scheme that had initially been set up for Ukrainians fleeing the war against Russia.

In a post on X, Oakeshott wrote: “The UK must say a very simple NO to Palestinian refugees. We are full.”

This prompted many to point out to Oakeshott the irony of her saying this as someone who themselves has decided to move to another country.

Her post also raised the obvious question of how she would know the UK is full when she lives abroad.

You live in Dubai. Pipe down. https://t.co/8864GhluNA — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) February 12, 2025

You don’t live here.



You are a MIGRANT in Dubai.



Now we don’t have to make space for your ego, we can take ALL the Palestinians. https://t.co/jeIMJAKIA3 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) February 12, 2025

Others pointed out that Oakeshott had been very supportive of the UK accepting Ukrainians fleeing the war against Russia when the scheme at the centre of this story was set up.

A UK citizen who is now a Dubai-based migrant and who reported about the UK's "magnificent welcome" for Ukrainian refugees now wants UK borders to close on Palestinian refugees. "We are full" but only for the wrong type of migrant. https://t.co/JiO40gcsQ8 pic.twitter.com/2Ylk5x4FAD — Furaha Asani (@DrFuraha_Asani) February 12, 2025

Oakeshott’s partner Richard Tice – the deputy leader of Reform UK – has also been splitting his time between Dubai and his constituency of Boston and Skegness, much like the party’s leader Nigel Farage, who is in between Clacton and the United States.