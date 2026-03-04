At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, AGIBOT brought metrics, partnerships, and a portfolio designed around real-world deployment. The company’s presence marked what it described as a major milestone in its European expansion strategy, following recent showcases in Milan and Munich. And the message was operational.

Revenue, Shipment, Deployment: The Numbers Behind the Presence

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest report, AGIBOT ranked No.1 globally in humanoid robot revenue in 2025, surpassing RMB 1 billion. Industry reports from IDC and other research institutions have also highlighted AGIBOT’s leading shipment and deployment volumes worldwide.

In a sector still filled with controlled lab demos and early-stage prototypes, revenue leadership and real deployment scale are emerging as the clearest signals of maturity. AGIBOT used MWC to reinforce that it is operating at volume. The broader industry context makes AGIBOT’s positioning notable.

AGIBOT’s claim to global leadership is built on three metrics:

Highest revenue globally in 2025 among humanoid robotics companies , according to Counterpoint Research.

, according to Counterpoint Research. Highest shipment volume , supported by industry analysis, including Omdia reporting.

, supported by industry analysis, including Omdia reporting. Highest deployment volume, with robots operating in real-world commercial environments rather than confined to test facilities.

Revenue signals commercial demand. Shipment volume signals production capacity. Deployment volume signals operational reliability. And the conversations centered on the number of units in the field, which enterprise clients are deploying them to, and how telecom infrastructure supports distributed robot management.

Throughout the event, AGIBOT’s booth drew sustained foot traffic and media attention. Demonstrations were frequently surrounded by attendees filming, photographing, and engaging with the systems. Within the robotics category, AGIBOT’s showcase was widely regarded as one of the most talked-about and closely watched at the exhibition.

A Full Robotics Ecosystem

Rather than centering the booth on a single flagship robot, AGIBOT presented what it calls a full embodied AI ecosystem, a multi-platform portfolio mapped to specific commercial environments.

The lineup includes:

A2 Series full-sized humanoids for reception, guided interaction, and brand-facing applications

full-sized humanoids for reception, guided interaction, and brand-facing applications X2 Series compact humanoids designed for entertainment, education, and research

compact humanoids designed for entertainment, education, and research G2 Series wheeled humanoids optimized for industrial precision assembly and reinforcement-learning-driven operations

wheeled humanoids optimized for industrial precision assembly and reinforcement-learning-driven operations D1 Series quadruped robots for logistics and patrol scenarios

quadruped robots for logistics and patrol scenarios C5 autonomous cleaning robots for commercial spaces

for commercial spaces OmniHand, a high-dexterity robotic limb for human-like manipulation in both service and industrial contexts

AGIBOT positioned these platforms not as standalone products, but as integrated systems operating across retail, manufacturing, logistics, inspection, and service sectors. That breadth is increasingly important. The humanoid industry is moving from generalized “general-purpose robot” messaging toward scenario-specific segmentation. AGIBOT’s portfolio structure reflects that shift.

Europe as a Strategic Hub and the AGIBOT Rental Model

MWC 2026 also served as AGIBOT’s statement of regional commitment.

The company emphasized open collaboration and localized application development, signaling Europe as a long-term ecosystem priority. This localization push aligns with a broader industry trend: humanoid robotics companies are increasingly judged on regional infrastructure, compliance readiness, and service networks.

One of the more strategic announcements at MWC was the official launch of AGIBOT’s online store, alongside its expanded Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. The leasing program now covers 17 countries and regions, including Spain, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, North America, and Malaysia. Rental terms begin at one day, with pricing starting from €899.

The RaaS model lowers adoption barriers and enables deployment across events, marketing activations, and commercial operations.

AGIBOT coordinates with regional partners to deliver local technical support, emphasizing service continuity rather than centralized control. The shift reflects a growing recognition that robotics adoption depends as much on operational flexibility as on hardware capability.

Ecosystem Alignment

The A2 Series demonstrated applications across partner booths, performing calligraphy at China Mobile’s exhibit, showcasing autonomous navigation via China Unicom’s 5G network, and delivering business reception scenarios powered by ZTE’s 5G-A millimeter-wave technology.

During the event, AGIBOT also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Singtel Enterprise. As Singapore’s largest telecommunications operator, Singtel’s nationwide 5G network provides a foundation for the deployment of robotics in enterprise environments. The partnership underscores how telecom infrastructure is becoming central to large-scale robotic fleets.

Full-Stack Positioning

AGIBOT defines its core architecture as “1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence,” integrating locomotion, manipulation, and interaction intelligence into a unified embodied AI framework.

The company is not assembling parts. It is building a vertically integrated system designed for real-world deployment. And at MWC 2026, that integration across humanoids, quadrupeds, cleaning systems, dexterous hands, telecom partnerships, and rental services was the larger narrative.