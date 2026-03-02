Blimey, that’s some statement from Ed Davey. The leader of the Liberal Democrats has hammered British ‘tax exiles’ living in Dubai, arguing that they should contribute to the tax system that they have left behind in the UK – and he also singled out right-wing commentator, Isabel Oakeshott.

Strikes on Iran prompt fierce retaliation

Davey made his contentious comments in Parliament earlier today. MPs met to discuss the current situation in the Middle East, after the Trump Administration decided to launch a military attack on Iran, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Strikes have been exchanged between western forces and Iran, which resulted in the death of their Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, the Iranians have launched a blistering aerial campaign, striking tactical targets in Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE – specifically Dubai.

Ed Davey hits out ‘tax exiles’ in Dubai

The centrist politician’s main source of ire was that some of these influencers and well-known emigres have ‘mocked’ UK citizens who remain at home. He then asked the PM if he agreed that they should ‘start paying UK taxes, to support the armed forces’ – drawing murmurs from those in the gallery.

“We rightly expect our armed forces to protect British citizens around the world in crisis like this. But that includes tax exiles like Isabel Oakeshott who mock ordinary people who stay in the UK and pay our taxes here”

“So as we protect THEM, does the Prime Minister agree that it’s only right for tax exiles to start paying taxes to support our armed forces, just like the rest of us do?”| Ed Davey

Ed Davey branded ‘a talking potato’

Speaking earlier on Monday, Oakeshott delivered her rebuttal to TalkTV. She laughed off the criticism, taking it as a ‘badge of honour’. Though the broadcaster did admit to paying ‘not as much tax’ as Brits who have remained at home, she did challenge Davey’s assertions.

“It’s a badge of honour. He’s a talking potato. I don’t understand his point. Most people who live in Dubai continue to pay tax on UK earnings, so we continue as tax payers in Britain – even if it’s not as much as we did.” | Isabel Oakeshott

