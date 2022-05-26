The fallout from the publication of Sue Gray’s report into the drinking culture at No 10 that led to lockdown breaches dominated the nation’s front pages on Thursday.

As the Prime Minister refused to resign despite accepting the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the partygate inquiry that revealed lurid details, he sought to shift attention to the cost-of-living crisis.

Boris Johnson “overwhelmingly” believes he should stay in power to tackle the nation’s soaring costs of food and energy.

While most of Britain’s newspapers focused on the more sordid details unveiled in Ms Gray’s report, others called for the saga to be put to bed so the Government could concentrate on solving the cost-of-living crisis.

Ironically, those newspapers are the ones who are reported to have been handed multi-million pound ‘Covid bungs’ during the pandemic from the government.

Rupert Murdoch’s Sun newspaper told its readers the Partygate saga “is over”.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson must put Partygate behind him & help Sun readers through cost of living crisishttps://t.co/dpE4uKMoMA pic.twitter.com/Pn6W5Of4H6 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 25, 2022

While the Mail and the Express ran similar coverage.

Responding to the lapdog front pages, Ian Dunt wrote on Twitter: “The Daily Mail is a joke”, while Adam Bienkov reminded people that the paper spent almost two weeks demanding Keir Starmer resign for ordering a curry.

The Daily Mail is a joke. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 25, 2022

A reminder that the Mail spent almost two weeks demanding Keir Starmer resign for ordering a curry. pic.twitter.com/zhwhBxcXH5 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 25, 2022

