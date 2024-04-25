There have been calls for a boycott of Ryanair following comments made by the company’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary.

The Irish businessman stepped in after the government revealed it was struggling to find an airline to operate flights to Kigali, with a number of businesses unwilling to risk the reputational damage it may entail.

Even Rwanda’s state-owned airline has refused to be part of it, despite the government saying it was proud to be part of the scheme.

Speaking in London, Ryanair Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary weighed in on the issue, saying he would “happily” do the flights if he had the available aircraft.

“If it was the winter schedule and we had spare aircraft sitting around and if the government were looking for additional deportation flights or any other flights, we would happily quote for the business,” O’Leary said.

He also shrugged off warnings from the United Nations, which has said that airlines facilitating the removals could be complicit in violating international law.

The comments have sparked backlash on social media, with a number of people calling for a full boycott of the airline:

Ryanair CEO Michael O'leary has said he would "happily fly asylum seekers to Rwanda"

I have used Ryanair twice this year already



From now on I shall happily fly with a firm which places humanity before profit.#BoycottRyanair — THE BLACK SALTIRE#FBSI (@80_mcswan) April 25, 2024

Ryanair boss says he would ‘happily’ fly asylum seekers to Rwanda.



I shall happily never use this airline again. — Robert Bob…. Aka Bob Hewis (@MrRobertBob1) April 25, 2024

@Ryanair boss says he would happily supply planes to be used in state sponsored slave trade to Rwanda.



Boycott of Ryanair starts now. — Greg Herriett (@greg_herriett) April 24, 2024

It's time to boycott Ryanair



Despicable pic.twitter.com/27yEpAmzDo — Tricky | #FBPE 🇵🇸 (@Tricky_1) April 24, 2024

Will never fly Ryanair again. Even if this just turns out to be a publicity seeking act. — Dame Marion #AntiGrowthCoalition 🇺🇦💙 (@MarionWhyman) April 24, 2024

Related: Rwanda scheme spending ‘absolutely worth it’, says Cleverly