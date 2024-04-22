The internet has been left fuming after hearing about a family of eight who did a runner after ordering £329 worth of food.

The family were eating at Bella Ciao in Port Talbot in Wales, where they ordered everything from T-bone steaks to double desserts.

“They were ordering the most expensive things on the menu, like T-bone steaks and the like,” restaurant manager Tyrone Reese told The Mirror.

“My wife said ‘Something’s not right.’ They went full-on with their order but they were also sending plates back half empty.”

The mum reportedly attempted to pay for the bill twice, but after the card was declined both times she said she was going to get another card to try. The family of eight then upped and left, failing to pay the huge bill that they had racked up.

Reese explained that he attempted to call the family using the number they provided on the booking, but it turned out to be fake.

“I don’t understand how they [the family] can get away with this. I’m paying my tax for police but I seem to be powerless,” Reese said.

“It annoys me to know this is happening and that they are getting away with it.”

Thankfully, after the story of the family doing a runner went viral, Reese’s restaurant has been inundated with bookings.

“When we opened we had 15 phone calls wanting bookings after what happened last night,” he said. “I took it as a sign of solidarity. I felt fantastic, not about the money but about how people reacted positively to such a negative situation.”

South Wales Police issued a statement on the incident to The Mirror: “South Wales Police was called just before 9.40pm on April, Friday 19, with a report of making off without payment from a business premises on Castle Street, Swansea. Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances behind the incident and to identify those involved.”

Leaving an establishment without paying is classed as a crime and can carry a penalty of up to two years in prison.

