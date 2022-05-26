Andrew Marr perfectly summed up the nation’s feelings towards the government on the back of Sue Gray’s bombshell report yesterday.

The prime minister refused to resign despite accepting the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the partygate inquiry that revealed lurid details, he sought to shift attention to the cost-of-living crisis.

Boris Johnson “overwhelmingly” believes he should stay in power to tackle the nation’s soaring costs of food and energy.

But others had different feelings about the PM’s future.

Three in five Brits say Johnson should resign from his position, a snap opinion poll suggested following the publication of the report.

YouGov’s poll said 59 per cent of Britons believe he should step down.

The proportion who say that Mr Johnson should resign includes around a quarter (27 per cent) of 2019 Conservative voters, while three in 10 (30 per cent) Britons say that the PM should remain in his role, rising to almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of 2019 Conservative voters.

Andrew Marr had a few thoughts of his own that he shared on his LBC show last night.

He said: “In the old days ‘taking personal responsibility’ was almost a synonym for ‘I am about to resign’. Well, I don’t know what it means now.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Andrew Marr's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson, in response to the Sue Gray report's "gruesome detail".@AndrewMarr9 pic.twitter.com/wGZBAWmEtd — LBC (@LBC) May 25, 2022

