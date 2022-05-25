West London brewer Big Smoke is set to launch two new independent craft beer and food destinations at Heathrow’s Terminals 3 and 5 this summer.

The Oceanic in Terminal 3 and The Globe in Terminal 5 will serve Big Smoke’s core range of beers and gins, accompanied by seasonal food and friendly service.

Opening in June 2022, the pubs will feature Big Smoke’s modern design aesthetic and warm and welcoming atmosphere.

As a nod to the past, “The Oceanic” references the original name of Terminal 3 which opened as the Oceanic Terminal in 1961. “The Globe” is an acknowledgement of the breadth of international destinations to which Heathrow’s Terminal 5 connects.

Designed with the airport traveller in mind

The pubs’ curated food menu has been designed with the airport traveller in mind; with a wide range of seasonal options designed for all-day-dining. From comforting pub classics to sharing dishes and all-day breakfasts, food highlights include DIY tacos, grilled meat sharers and home-made burgers.

Big Smoke has designed an exclusive beer for Heathrow – Flight Mode is a crisp and refreshing 4 per cent pilsner which will be available at both new pubs, alongside a wide range of drinks designed to complement the food.

The bar will be well-stocked with Big Smoke’s core range of locally produced beers, cider and gins, including 8 keg options, 2 cask ales, 6 cans in the fridge and 3 house gins; alongside a large selection of premium beers, wines, spirits, cocktails and soft drinks.

Pay-at-table solutions

Service and speed will be a key focus with both pubs featuring digital order and pay-at-table solutions, providing customers with the convenience and security of ordering and paying for their meals and drinks from their own phones. In addition, both pubs will showcase digital kiosks enabling customers to purchase food on-the-go from a separate take-away menu.

For guests with time to spare, The Oceanic will feature a digital Shuffleboard table, enabling customers to play an interactive game while drinking and dining.

Fraser Brown, Heathrow’s Retail and Property Director said: “As the UK’s gateway to the world, we are delighted that local Surrey-based brand, Big Smoke, will be expanding its offering into Terminals 3 and 5.

“Heathrow strives to provide our passengers with the best airport service in the world and these two new openings will serve as great additions for the summer, as travellers and their loved ones will get the opportunity to enjoy an authentic local experience across the terminals.”

8 miles away

Rich Craig, who launched Big Smoke Brew Co with his business partner James Morgan in 2014, comments: “We are thrilled to be opening two new Big Smoke pubs at Heathrow; bringing our signature home-cooked food and craft beers to more global travellers.

“The Big Smoke brewery is only 8 miles from the airport so we are offering a truly local experience. We are in safe hands with the team at ARE, who are as dedicated to delivering fantastic service and a welcoming atmosphere as we are.”

