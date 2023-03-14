Nigel Farage has hit out at Gary Lineker for (and we quote) “spreading hate” after the Match of the Day presenter compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy to that of 1930s Germany.

Last night, the Illegal Immigration Bill was voted through on the second reading after MPs voted in favour of it by 312 votes to 250.

The home secretary, Suella Braverman, linked asylum seekers to criminality during the debate, while another MP repeated the false claim that 100 million people could make the way to British shores, saying: “We simply can’t accept 100s of millions of people. This country is nearly full.”

Suella Braverman says "Drug supply… is now connected to people who came here on small boats illegally."



Responding to the mass walk-out of BBC presenters at the weekend, Farage accused Lineker of “spreading hate” in comments that have sent the irony meter spiraling.

