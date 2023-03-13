The Conservative’s controversial Illegal Immigration Bill has passed its first hurdle in the Commons this evening by 312 votes to 250.

Suella Braverman faced pleas from Tory MPs to reform the Government’s controversial asylum reforms to protect trafficked women, children and modern slavery victims.

The Home Secretary said the Illegal Migration Bill is needed as people arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel have “overwhelmed our asylum system”, before adding there has been “too much” immigration in recent years.

Braverman also told the House of Commons she has been subject to the “most grotesque slurs” for saying “simple truths” about the impact of migration on the country.

She added she will “not be hectored by out-of-touch lefties” who suggest a “person’s skin colour should dictate their political views”.

“Collateral damage”

But Conservative former prime minister Theresa May warned modern slavery victims will be “collateral damage” and have the door shut on them by measures within the Bill.

May said she is expecting to hold further talks with Downing Street to resolve the issues, adding: “The Government is working hard I know to find a solution to the problem of small boats.

“But I think there are a number of reasons which shed doubt on the approach being taken.”

Theresa May slams Suella Braverman's Illegal Migration Bill:



"The Home Office knows this Bill means genuine victims of modern slavery will be denied support." pic.twitter.com/vUUArcPbPP — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 13, 2023

Tory former minister Chris Skidmore, writing on Twitter, said he cannot vote for the Bill as he is “not prepared to break international law or the human rights conventions that the UK has had a proud history of playing a leading role in establishing”.

Simon Hoare, MP for North Dorset, said that he and other Tory MPs will offer their support at the Bill’s second reading on Monday evening on the basis that amendments follow.

"I fail to see what this legislation is going to do to act as a deterrent."



Conservative MP Caroline Nokes says she won't vote for Rishi Sunak's migration bill.@AyeshaHazarika | @carolinenokes pic.twitter.com/cXZLHvKzTX — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) March 12, 2023

Full list

Despite significant opposition, the bill cleared its first test in the House of Commons.

🚨 | BREAKING: Tory MPs have voted IN FAVOUR of the Illegal Migration Bill which will now progress further



✅ AYES: 312

❌ NOES: 250 pic.twitter.com/qUqMRXZw8p — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 13, 2023

Here is the full list of MPs who voted in favour of it:

